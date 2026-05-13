New PIP standard review periods extended to four or six years to address stability of conditions

The government is implementing changes to the standard PIP review period, aiming to adapt it to the varying stability of conditions among clients. The extended periods will be operationalised as either four or six years for those with steady conditions.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has officially stated that novel Personal Independence Payment (PIP) standard reassessment periods will be regulated as either four or six-year awards, eliminating the need for regular 10-year assessments for claimants with fulfilled conditions.

The Labour government and DWP are currently in the process of creating these changes, which will be practically carried out as four and six-year awards. PIP, in general, is mostly distributed for a set duration, usually two or three years, although an indefinite grant can be made if a restricted-term award would not be suitable. Indefinite awards are usually reviewed every 10 years.

According to Rightsnet, individuals with more stable conditions will reap the benefits of the more extensive reassessments, as the regulations governing fixed-term awards are outlined in the Welfare Reform Act 2012, Section 88. The data from DWP records that 3.9 million claimants were entitled to PIP (caseload) in England and Wales as of January 31, 2026, representing a 1% rise compared to the figure recorded in October 2025.

During the quarter ending January 2026, there were reports of 190,000 registrations and 160,000 decision-making for new claims. Additionally, DWP records indicated 31,000 changes in special conditions, with 28,000 of those cleared. DWP statistics further reported 22,000 registrations and 17,000 decisions for Disability Living Allowance (DLA) reassessments, alongside 150,000 planned award reviews registered and 180,000 cleared. Lastly, DWP statistics illustrated 64,000 mandatory reconsiderations were registered even though 75,000 were closed





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PIP Review PIP Standard Review Periods PIP Extended Periods PIP Stability Of Conditions PIP Clients With Steady Conditions PIP Labour Government PIP Department For Work And Pensions

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