New Plant-Based Mosquito Repellent Offers Long-Term Protection

Summertime hikes and backyard afternoons can be ruined by mosquito bites, prompting many to apply synthetic repellents. Now, there is a plant-based alternative that could be less irritating and more environmentally-friendly. The new plant-based formulation is a patchouli oil-infused lotion. It protected against mosquitoes as effectively as a commercially available DEET formulation and provided complete protection for three hours. Users didn't notice any irritation or long-lasting side effects.

American Chemical SocietyMay 8 2026 Summertime hikes and afternoons in the backyard can be ruined by mosquito bites. So, many people apply topical synthetic repellents like DEET before heading outside, but there is a growing market for natural repellants that could be less irritating to the skin and more environmentally friendly.

In ACS Omega, researchers describe their new plant-based formulation, a patchouli oil-infused lotion that protected against mosquitoes as effectively as a commercially available DEET formulation. Unprotected forearms had lots of bites, while the patchouli oil lotion and DEET lotion provided complete protection against Aedes aegypti mosquitoes for up to three hours. The team hypothesized that patchouli oil's rich, earthy aroma could act as a mosquito odor blocker, making the wearer undetectable.

They created a stable formulation using patchouli oil and an unscented cream base. The patchouli oil-infused lotion showed promising results





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Mosquito Repellent Natural Repellent Patchouli Oil Aedes Aegypti Volatility Skin Irritation

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