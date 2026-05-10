New powers introduced to tackle fraud in DWP benefits system

Legislation now in place will enable investigators to demand bank account information for accounts connected to benefit payments, and officials have also been granted the authority to recover funds directly from a person's bank accounts should they owe money to the DWP and refuse to repay it.

Sweeping new powers are being introduced to tackle fraud within the DWP benefits system. Legislation now in place will enable investigators to demand bank account information for accounts connected to benefit payments, and officials have also been granted the authority to recover funds directly from a person's bank accounts should they owe money to the DWP and refuse to repay it.

Fraud investigators are also being equipped with greater powers to compel people to hand over information. Among the new measures are eligibility checks, whereby banks will be approached by the DWP to provide details on accounts tied to specific benefits. These checks will initially be applied to those claiming Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, and Pension Credit.

Nevertheless, the legislation indicates that this could be extended to cover additional benefits. Banks will be required to flag any accounts that may be ineligible to receive payments and forward the relevant details to the DWP for further investigation. The DWP has confirmed that it will not have direct access to individuals' bank accounts under the new powers.

Officials will begin utilising these powers following a consultation period, and once several codes of practice for the new measures have received parliamentary approval. A 'test and learn' phase will also be implemented during the rollout of the powers, to ensure they are deployed appropriately. Security experts have stressed the importance of ensuring these new measures are applied correctly





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DWP Benefits System Fraud New Powers Bank Account Information Recover Funds Eligibility Checks Universal Credit Employment And Support Allowance Pension Credit Bank Accounts Direct Deduction Powers Fraud Investigators Expanded Powers Third Party Connected To A Suspect Independent Individual Oversee The Exercise Of These Powers Appropriate Effectively

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