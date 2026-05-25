New school in Hyndburn, Lancashire aims to provide SEND support

Beacon Lights has submitted a planning application to build a new school in Hyndburn, Lancashire, which would provide 25 places for students with special educational needs (SEND). The proposed school would include classrooms, therapeutic facilities, and a kitchen and dining hall. Lancashire County Council has issued an improvement notice to Ofsted, highlighting widespread and/or systemic failings in the provision of SEND services. The Integrated Care Board has started a three-year transformation programme to redesign the neurodevelopmental (ND) pathway for children and young people, aiming to ensure timely access to assessments and consistent post-diagnostic support. The initiative seeks to address challenges faced by parents, carers, and children with autism and ADHD, including obtaining timely access to assessments and integrating and joining up services.

Beacon Lights has submitted a planning application to build a new school in Hyndburn , Lancashire , which would provide 25 places for students with special educational needs ( SEND ).

The proposed school would include classrooms, therapeutic facilities, and a kitchen and dining hall. Lancashire County Council has issued an improvement notice to Ofsted, highlighting widespread and/or systemic failings in the provision of SEND services. The Integrated Care Board has started a three-year transformation programme to redesign the neurodevelopmental (ND) pathway for children and young people, aiming to ensure timely access to assessments and consistent post-diagnostic support.

The initiative seeks to address challenges faced by parents, carers, and children with autism and ADHD, including obtaining timely access to assessments and integrating and joining up services





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Special Educational Needs New School Hyndburn Lancashire SEND Beacon Lights Integrated Care Board Neurodevelopmental Pathway Autism ADHD Assessment Service Provision Transformation Programme

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