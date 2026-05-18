New Services for North Lanarkshire Residents: Support into Sustainable Employment through Targeted Programmes and Training

The service level agreement between Routes to Work Ltd and North Lanarkshire Council seeks to ensure continued employability support for residents across local communities. Results indicate promising outcomes with over 1,400 people being successfully integrated into employment. With ongoing support and training, residents can secure and sustain employment, with a particular focus on young people, parents, and those with long-term health conditions or caring responsibilities.

The service level agreement between North Lanarkshire Council and Routes to Work Ltd aims to support more than 2,000 residents in accessing and sustaining employment.

The new programmes focus on individuals from different backgrounds, such as young people, parents, and those with unique challenges like long-term health conditions or caring responsibilities. Routes to Work provides tailored support to help people overcome these barriers and move into fair and sustainable employment. The recent past year saw impressive outcomes with 1,434 people finding employment compared to the original target, with 71% of them still in work after 26 weeks.

This success is attributed to the supportive services and opportunities provided by Routes to Work. According to the new agreement, North Lanarkshire Council will continue its commitment to pursuing new ways to provide economic opportunities and tackling poverty as outlined in The Plan for North Lanarkshire. With referrals available through various channels, residents can access the necessary help to find employment while being directed to the most suitable support





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

North Lanarkshire Council Routes To Work Employment Support Employment Opportunities Sustainable Employment Targeting Employment Support For Young People Long-Term Health Conditions Disability Support Housing Benefits Equal Opportunities Fairness In Work And Employment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic's Lanarkshire stars get hands on Premiership trophy after final day dramaHoops duo Kieran Toerney and Anthony Ralston are champions again after pipping Hearts on an incredible final day in teh Premiership

Read more »

Young people in South Lanarkshire get set for Summer of SportWorld Cup-inspired football sessions and Commonwealth Games themed multi-sports events will be on offer across the region, thanks to the £713,000 allocation.

Read more »

North Lanarkshire councillors approve £100m contract covering demolition worksThe council aims to deliver one of the biggest housing regeneration programmes in Scotland with the provision of 6,000 new homes by 2035.

Read more »

Breathing Space benches installed at two Lanarkshire train stationsBlairhill in Coatbridge and Wishaw received the benches in a bid to encourage more people passing through the stations to open up about their mental health.

Read more »