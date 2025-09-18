New Shopfront Approved for Blackpool Restaurant

Blackpool Council approves plans for a modernized shopfront at East West Indian Restaurant, aiming to enhance the visual appeal of the town center.

Plans to revamp the facade of East West Indian Restaurant in Blackpool town centre have received the green light from planning officials. Blackpool Council approved an application for the installation of a new shopfront at the establishment located at 48 Clifton Street. The current appearance of the restaurant, featuring white UPVC cladding and red signage, does not align with the desired design direction for the town center, according to the planning officer.

The proposed shopfront will replace the existing one with a more sophisticated design. The new shopfront will be constructed using dark tiles, black aluminium framing, and an aluminium signage fascia. The entrance will be moved to the right-hand side of the frontage. The planning officer's report highlights the importance of shopfronts in shaping the visual character of the street scene, emphasizing their contribution to the overall aesthetic appeal and sense of place. A well-designed shopfront can encourage further investment, attract visitors, and boost the local economy. The report further notes that the proposed design respects the integrity of the existing building and the surrounding streetscape. Despite concerns initially raised about a potential imbalance in the composition due to the entrance relocation, the planning officer determined that the arrangement would not significantly harm the balance or appearance of the area. The report also acknowledged the similarity of the proposed dark tile finish to that of the nearby Duncan Raistick building, which is considered acceptable. No issues were identified regarding parking, access, or highway safety. The council concluded that the scheme represents sustainable development and that no other significant planning considerations outweigh this assessment. Consequently, planning permission was granted.





