New Statesman Last Supper Image Shows Russell Brand With Editors

The New Statesman faces scrutiny over a photo resembling Da Vinci's Last Supper featuring Russell Brand. Kate Maltby claims censorship prevented criticism of his 2013 guest editorship.

A viral image depicting comedian Russell Brand seated at the head of a table surrounded by editorial staff has reignited controversy surrounding his tenure as a guest editor for the New Statesman. The photograph, which draws direct visual parallels to Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, positions Brand as the central figure while senior magazine executives sit beside him in a composition that critics argue symbolizes an excessive deference to the now convicted individual.

Visual Composition And Editorial Hierarchy

In the recreation of the famous painting, Jason Cowley, the magazine's editor at the time, is seated to Brand's left. To Brand's immediate right sits Helen Lewis, who served as deputy editor and is a former commissioning editor for the Daily Mail. Further to the right, at the far end of the table, is Jemima Khan, who had a romantic relationship with the comedian during that period.

Also read ‘Wonderful bucket-list trip’ to see Santa Claus in Lapland with last-minute deal

The visual arrangement has been interpreted by observers as a stark illustration of the publication's alignment with Brand. The image was shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by writer Kate Maltby. She highlighted the deliberate staging of the group, noting how the positioning of the editors around Brand elevated his status within the organization's public image.

Controversial Guest Editorship Origins

Russell Brand was invited to guest-edit an issue of the New Statesman in 2013 when Jemima Khan held the position of associate editor. Brand was transparent about the personal motivations behind his acceptance of the role. In the opening piece of that issue, titled Revolution of Consciousness, he stated that he agreed to edit because a beautiful woman had asked him to do so.

Advertisement

His editorial contribution included language that many found objectifying. Brand wrote about viewing a 'lilo of thighs in an ocean filled with honey'. He further declared that he bowed to no one in his appreciation of female beauty. These statements were part of a broader editorial stance that emphasized his personal aesthetic preferences over traditional journalistic objectivity.

Censorship Allegations By Writer

Writer Kate Maltby recently reposted the deleted image from the internet to draw attention to the magazine's handling of criticism regarding Brand's guest editorship. Maltby claimed that she was explicitly told not to criticize his stint at the magazine if she wished to be commissioned for future work. This allegation suggests an institutional effort to suppress dissenting opinions about Brand's role in the publication.

The incident highlights tensions between editorial freedom and the management of controversial figures in media. Maltby's assertion that she faced professional repercussions for questioning the magazine's relationship with Brand adds a layer of administrative controversy to the visual symbolism of the Last Supper photograph. The image remains a focal point for critics examining the publication's history.

Reactions And Ongoing Criticism

The resurgence of this image comes amid broader scrutiny of Brand following his legal convictions. Critics argue that the photograph captures the extent of the Left's embrace of the comedian during a period when his behavior was already drawing attention. The juxtaposition of religious imagery with a controversial public figure has intensified debate about the magazine's editorial choices.

Advertisement

For many observers, the image serves as a lasting record of the power dynamics within the New Statesman at that time. The presence of senior editors like Jason Cowley and Helen Lewis alongside Brand underscores the institutional support he received during his guest tenure. The ongoing discussion about the image reflects lingering dissatisfaction with how the magazine handled its association with Brand.