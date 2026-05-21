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New Study Finds No Increased Risk of Atrial Fibrillation in Highly Fit Young Swedish Men

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New Study Finds No Increased Risk of Atrial Fibrillation in Highly Fit Young Swedish Men
FitnessYoung MenSweden
📆5/21/2026 4:34 PM
📰NewsMedical
19 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 32% · Publisher: 71%

A new study of over one million young Swedish men has found that the increased risk of atrial fibrillation in extremely fit individuals is less than previously calculated and more closely aligned with the benefits of high fitness levels across all cardiovascular diseases. The study also looked into the reasons behind this increased risk and the differences between the results for full and non-full siblings.

Uppsala University - May 21 2026 - Previously, researchers have found that extremely fit and young individuals have a greater chance of developing atrial fibrillation as they age.

Nevertheless, a new study on over one million Swedish young men revealed that previous calculations overestimated the risk, which aligns with the benefits of high fitness levels across all cardiovascular diseases. The study aimed to clarify whether the increased risk is due to fitness or other factors and assess if this risk varies across the life course

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NewsMedical /  🏆 19. in UK

Fitness Young Men Sweden Atrial Fibrillation Cardiovascular Health National Registers

 

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