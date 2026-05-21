New Summer Routes from Manchester Airport

A round-up of new routes you can fly from Manchester Airport this summer, including easyJet's new service to Bari, Montpellier, Preveza, Jerez de la Frontera, La Palma, Palermo, Pula, Samos, Castellon, Rimini, Algiers, and Lahore.

Lefkada is a Greek island that can be reached from Preveza airport, which easyJet will fly to starting in June. Many Brits will be planning a getaway abroad, whether it's a sun-soaked holiday to a Spanish beach resort or a European citybreak. easyJet offers passengers plenty of choice when it comes to jetting off abroad.

Flights to popular destinations such as Majorca and Tenerife operate from the airport all year round, but during the summer months seasonal services are launched to locations across Europe, including Mykonos, Bodrum, and Dubrovnik. Two long-haul routes will also be added to the airport's network this summer: Algiers and Lahore.

The service to Algeria's capital will be operated by national airline Air Algerie from June 14, with prices from £263.43pp return, while Pakistan International Airlines will build upon the successful launch of its Islamabad service by adding Lahore as its second destination from Manchester from July 3, with fares from £881.23pp return. In recent weeks, several airlines have already launched new short-haul services from Manchester for their summer schedules this year, including easyJet's route to Montpellier in the south of France and Jet2.com's new route to Jerez de la Frontera on Spain's Atlantic coast.

In the coming weeks, more are set to launch, such as easyJet's new service to Preveza in Greece, starting on June 24





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Manchester Airport Easyjet Summer Routes Bari Montpellier Preveza Jerez De La Frontera La Palma Palermo Pula Samos Castellon Rimini Algiers Lahore

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