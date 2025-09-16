New Tesco, Costa and Mystery Restaurant Planned for Nottinghamshire's Expanding Fernwood Village

Newsholme Developments has unveiled plans for a Tesco supermarket, Costa Coffee, and a yet-to-be-revealed drive-thru restaurant to serve the growing Fernwood housing estate in Nottinghamshire.

Plans have been revealed for a new Tesco supermarket, Costa Coffee, and a mystery restaurant for a growing 3,200-home housing estate in Nottinghamshire. The new additions are planned in the rapidly expanding village of Fernwood, located south of Newark. Fernwood is set to see thousands of new houses in the coming years.

With many of these properties now under construction or completed, Newsholme Developments has now announced its plans to build these 'critical' facilities off William Hill Way at Fernwood Business Park. A spokesperson for the developer, which has requested local opinions on the scheme before a formal plan is submitted to Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: 'Newsholme Developments is working to deliver these facilities to serve the rapidly expanding local community and business park workforce. With thousands of new homes planned in the area, these proposals will provide essential local infrastructure to meet everyday shopping and dining needs close to home — reducing the need to travel further afield.' The firm's representative said that while Fernwood Business Park was already home to a school, care home, offices, and a gym, its project would ensure 'easy access to high-quality food shopping and dining without the need to travel further afield'. The sizable Tesco supermarket would create 70 new jobs, according to Newsholme, and provide a click & collect service and on-site cash machine. The developer said a new entrance would be created from Cross Lane to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, and added there would be 184 parking spaces for customers. The Costa coffee shop would combine a convenient drive-thru service with indoor and outdoor seating, with planners saying this would make it a flexible option for visitors grabbing a coffee on the go or meeting friends locally. The opening of the store, which would have 38 customer parking spaces, would create another 15 jobs. Newsholme Developments explained that while an additional drive-thru restaurant would be built on the site under the plans, the operator of this eatery had not yet been confirmed. Despite the operator not yet being known, the developer said it would 'provide another high-quality food option for residents and workers' in the Fernwood extension. It is anticipated to create approximately 70 new jobs and offer both eat-in and drive-thru options. The developer said its opening hours would be decided at a later date, and measures would be taken to control noise, lighting, and traffic. Newsholme is running a consultation to gather opinions on the plan for the new amenities, which will be open until Wednesday, September 24. 'Your feedback is essential to help shape the proposals and ensure they meet community needs,' the construction firm said





