A new satellite is being used to analyze animal behavior and track movement, with the goal of preventing poaching and protecting endangered species. The system uses signals hidden in animal behavior to track movement and behavior from space, and aims to train an algorithm to send out a warning alarm to rangers.

A new wildlife tracking satellite aims to combat poaching in Africa by analyzing animal behavior , and scientists are studying patterns of panic and withdrawal in animals to pinpoint poachers.

Okambara Elephant Lodge, a private wildlife reserve in Namibia, has been chosen to test a real-time tracking system that could save the lives of Africa's most trafficked animals. The system uses signals hidden in animal behavior to track movement and behavior from space, and aims to train an algorithm to send out a warning alarm to rangers.

The lessons learned here could help wildlife in the most precarious places worldwide, and the project aims to tag 100,000 animals across the planet by 2030





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Wildlife Tracking Satellite Poaching Africa Animal Behavior Conservation Endangered Species

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