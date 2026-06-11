New World Cup Rules: Subbed Players Must Leave Pitch Within 10 Seconds, VAR Can Intervene on Fouls Before Play Starts, and More

FIFA have introduced several new rules for the World Cup, including a 10-second substitution rule and VAR intervention on fouls before play starts. Other rules include not allowing managers to instruct players on the sidelines during goalkeeper treatment and an outfield player being treated by medical staff leaving the pitch for one minute.

FIFA have brought in several new rules ahead of the World Cup which teams, players and managers will need to adhere to. One of the new rules is that subbed players 'must leave the pitch at the nearest point of exit, and within 10 seconds'.

Failing to comply with that time limit will mean the player coming on will have to wait a full minute before they can then enter the field of play. Another rule is that VAR can intervene on fouls that occurred before play has started. Players are not permitted to receive instructions from managers on the sidelines when a goalkeeper receives treatment for an injury.

An outfield player who is treated by medical staff must leave the pitch for one minute (exceptions apply)





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World Cup FIFA New Rules Subbed Players VAR Fouls Before Play Starts Instructions From Managers Goalkeeper Treatment Medical Staff Treatment

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