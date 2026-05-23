The new World of Paw Patrol at Chessington World of Adventures has opened with various attractions and a focus on family-friendly fun.

This article contains affiliate links. Earlier this month, the new World of Paw Patrol at Chessington World of Adventures opened its doors, costing £15 million to make.

It includes four new rides, a huge play area, a gift shop, and a Lookout Tower with a slide. With its immersive land, Chessington aims to broaden its appeal and make it more family-friendly, especially for kids aged four to five who may not be tall enough for some of the bigger rides. Upon visiting, I noted that the crowd levels were pleasantly surprised, but it was busy, not unbearably so.

The Lookout Tower is the first thing you see and offers Chase's Mountain Mission ride. Other popular rides include Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure, Skye's Helicopter Heroes, and Marshall's Firetruck Rescue. Lastly, various Paw Patrol characters are available for meeting and photos





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World Of Paw Patrol Chessington World Of Adventures Immersive Land Four Rides Huge Play Area Gift Shop Lookout Tower Chase's Mountain Mission Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure Skye's Helicopter Heroes Marshall's Firetruck Rescue Various Paw Patrol Characters Meet And Greet Area Crowd Levels Fastrack Passes

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