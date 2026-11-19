New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs Romanch's Law, banning horse-drawn carriages by 2028 following the death of tourist Romanch Mahajan in Central Park.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially signed legislation that permanently ends the 160-year-old horse-drawn carriage industry in New York City. The historic ban, which closes a long-standing chapter of the city's tourism landscape, was enacted on Thursday in direct response to a series of tragic incidents involving the vehicles. This decisive action marks the final conclusion of a regulatory battle that has spanned nearly two decades, effectively removing the iconic carriages from Central Park and other designated areas.

Tragic Incident Triggers Legislative Action

The immediate catalyst for this historic ban was the death of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist visiting from India, who was killed during a carriage ride on June 17. While the driver had stopped to take a photograph of the family, the horse suddenly bolted, throwing the teenagers from the vehicle. Romanch Mahajan struck his head on the pavement and was later pronounced dead, an event that galvanized public outrage and accelerated the legislative process.

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The father of the deceased teen, Deepak Mahajan, became a prominent voice in the campaign against the industry. He testified at a City Council hearing in July, describing the terrifying moment his son died. He recounted sitting tearfully alongside his wife, Priya Mahajan, as they processed the loss. Deepak Mahajan stated that the carriage was shaking and speeding with no one holding the reins, leaving the family unable to protect their children. He emphasized that the tragedy shattered his family, transforming them from a family of four to a family of three.

Romanch's Law and Worker Transition

The legislation signed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani is officially named Romanch's Law, honoring the memory of the victim who advocated for change from beyond the grave. The City Council passed the bill last month, and it now carries the weight of city law. This designation ensures that the specific circumstances of Romanch Mahajan's death are permanently etched into the regulatory framework that previously governed the industry.

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In addition to banning the carriages, the Mamdani administration has committed to supporting the estimated 200 New Yorkers whose livelihoods are tied to the carriage trade. This support package is designed to assist medallion owners, carriage drivers, and stable hands who face sudden unemployment. The city has pledged to provide financial aid and career opportunities to help these workers transition into new employment sectors, ensuring that the economic impact on the existing workforce is mitigated.

Political Reflections and Future Timeline

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the signing ceremony, acknowledging that his previous administration could have acted more swiftly to resolve the issue. He admitted that it was a tough learning lesson, but noted that there is now a firm commitment from both the mayor and the City Council to treat the displaced workers fairly. De Blasio's presence underscored the bipartisan nature of the final decision, reflecting a consensus that the risks associated with the carriages outweighed their historical value.

Speaker Julie Menin highlighted the significance of the moment, noting that the Council first considered ending the carriage industry nearly twenty years ago. She expressed deep sorrow that Romanch Mahajan should still be alive, using his tragic death as a reminder of why the legislation was so urgently needed. Menin praised the collaborative effort with Council Member Marte and advocates, framing the ban as a step toward a safer and more humane city.

The ban includes a specific timeline for compliance, requiring all horse-drawn carriages to cease operations by June 1, 2028. This grace period allows for the orderly wind-down of services and the implementation of the worker support programs. Council Member Christopher Marte also spoke at the event, thanking Mayor Mamdani for signing the bill and working with advocates who refused to give up. He stated that while they cannot bring Romanch Mahajan back, they have made a legal commitment to prevent another family from experiencing similar tragedy.