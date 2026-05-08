New York Design Week 2024: A Celebration of Art, Design, and Innovation

New York Design Week returns this May with a week-long celebration of art, design, and innovation. From trade fairs to art exhibitions, the event promises to be a hub of creativity and inspiration for design enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

New York Design Week , one of North America’s most anticipated design celebrations, returns this May with a week-long extravaganza that promises to captivate design enthusiasts, industry professionals, and art lovers alike.

From May 14 to 20, the city will transform into a hub of creativity, hosting a diverse array of events, exhibitions, and trade fairs that showcase the best in contemporary and classic design. The festival coincides with New York Art Week, making it an unmissable period for those eager to explore the intersection of art and design. Whether you’re a seasoned collector, a curious observer, or simply someone who appreciates beauty, there’s something for everyone during this vibrant celebration.

The design world isn’t the only one descending on the Big Apple this time of year; one of North America’s largest art fairs, Frieze New York, will also be taking place concurrently. If you (or your client) need an excuse to build an art collection, be sure to pop by the Shed to scope out offerings from leading galleries like Gagosian, David Zwirner, Houser & Wirth and many more.

The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) is an annual spring show inside the vacuous Park Avenue Armory dedicated to fine art, antiques and collectible design from top galleries around the globe. Expect 20th-century treasures from masters like If independent, emerging design is more your speed, pop by WSA in Lower Manhattan for Afternoon Light.

Now in its sophomore year, the design showcase has become a go-to for design heavy-hitters (think USM and Carl Hansen & Søn) and in-the-know names like Sam Klemick (who is teaming up with fellow Angeleno RAD Furniture on a new collab) Matthew McCormick, Mary Ratcliffe Studio and more. Each year, more than 400 vendors and 13,000 design professionals head to Manhattan’s west side for North America’s biggest contemporary furniture, ICFF.

Come for launches from American and international, a highly curated subsection of the fair – 20,000 sq ft, to be exact, devoted to avant-garde and emerging voices. Looking for some levity amid all the serious design names? Be sure to swing by the Future Perfect’s townhouse for JONALDDUDD’s annual showcase.

This year, the ‘platform for dissenting voices’ is showcasing 120 night lights designed by Martino Gamper, Lindsey Adelman and Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. 196 West Broadway New York, NY 10013 means ‘silk’ in designer Ana Kraš’s native Serbian and is the subject of her latest design investigations, now on view at Emma Scully. Visitors will be impressed with how the designer uses silk alongside materials like glass and timber to create luminous ‘panel’ lamps and ethereal tables.

Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX weren’t the only fancy ones: early 19th-century American furniture was too. This delightful new show at Jacqueline Sullivan delves into the so-called ‘fancy’ style that swept North American design some 250 years ago, from elaborately stenciled chairs to agateware pottery. Come for the antiques, stay for the whimsical contemporary interpretations by Katie Stout, Gordon Moore, Isabel Rower and Sharktooth.

A rendering of Roberto Lugo's joyful installation in Madison Square Park On the final day of Design Week Philadelphia-based potter and artist Roberto Lugo will bring his larger-than-life artworks to Madison Square Park for all to enjoy.

‘Alfarero del Barrio’, Spanish for ‘village potter’, is an all-out celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage via a gigantic, 20ft-tall urn and a 15ft-tall fire hydrant, decorated with images of Puerto Rican luminaries and graffiti. Based design studio Soft-Geometry takes a trip down memory lane via two new collections presented at the clothing store Kartik Research.

On display will be a new version of their signature Long-Haired Sconces (inspired by flowing plaits) as well as a Flower sconces that recall the designers’ childhoods growing up in 1990s-era Sometimes the best collaborations are the most obvious. Take the recent pairing of Brooklyn-based maker Christopher Merchant and Kawabi, helmed by life partners Aaron and Irisa Na-Chan Kawabi. The studios were neighbours, but had never thought to collaborate before





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