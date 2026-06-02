New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart faces political backlash while girlfriend Marissa Ayers debuts at Miami Swim Week

A news article covering the runway debut of Marissa Ayers, girlfriend of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, at Miami Swim Week, while Dart faces controversy after introducing Donald Trump at a rally and addressing teammate criticism.

The girlfriend of New York Giants star Jaxson Dart set pulses racing as she made her runway debut in Miami on Saturday afternoon. Marissa Ayers , 23, set the tone as she hit the catwalk for the White Fox Boutique swim show, titled La Tropica, at The Setai, a luxury hotel in Miami Beach.

Ayers, who is a model and social media influencer, dazzled in a purple bikini and heels that left little to the imagination as she hit the runway for the first time. Giants star Dart, who went public with his relationship with Ayers back in December, stood on the side of the runway and cheered her on, as seen in a TikTok she posted.

Ayers' daring outing on the catwalk came amid a turbulent time for the NFL star, who was recently forced to address rumors of locker room unrest after he gave a speech introducing President Donald Trump at a rally. Dart addressed reporters on Friday after he sparked liberal fury when he was seen cozying up to Trump at the rally in Suffern, New York, last week.

One of his NFL teammates, Abdul Carter, even called him out on social media over the interaction but both men have since insisted they have cleared the air in private. In the days since Dart's speech, Trump has praised the Giants star on multiple occasions and spoke up again on Saturday on Truth Social.

The president posted a message thanking Dart and defending him against critics, claiming his jersey sales had hit number one and that he was making millions of dollars. Trump also shared a picture of Dart with his girlfriend from a previous event.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Friday for the first time since introducing Trump, Dart said: 'The president position has always been a position that I've well respected, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party and my intentions were just that.

' The 23-year-old added: 'I also understand that in this world, politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic. I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants, and that involves a lot of responsibility. It's under a limelight, under a microscope, and there's a lot that comes with that.

' Dart explained why he agreed to introduce Trump, citing his love for the country and family members who served in the military and government. The day after Dart's MAGA appearance, Giants teammate Carter had commented on a clip of it and wrote: 'Thought this s*** was AI , what we doing man'. Speaking Friday, Carter added: 'I don't want him to say he's sorry.

Stand on what you believe in, but it can't be a problem if I stand on what I believe in. As long as we have that understanding, it's all good.





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Jaxson Dart New York Giants Marissa Ayers Miami Swim Week Donald Trump NFL Politics Runway Debut Teammate Conflict

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