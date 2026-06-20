New York Knicks Celebrate NBA Championship with Epic Ticker-Tape Parade in Manhattan

Millions of Knicks fans packed downtown Manhattan for a championship parade after the team ended a 53-year title drought. Players like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby reveled with fans alongside celebrities and city officials. Despite earlier chaotic scenes, the event was largely celebratory, featuring a City Hall ceremony where the team received the keys to the city.

Millions of jubilant New York Knicks fans celebrated their team's NBA championship victory with a stunning ticker-tape parade in downtown Manhattan on Thursday morning. The players were greeted by a fervent crowd of New Yorkers in orange and blue as they made their way up Broadway to City Hall after crowd chaos, hospitalizations and arrests marred the build-up earlier in the morning.

Thousands of Knicks supporters lined up overnight for a glimpse at history and Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Co were in high spirits as they partied with fans along the short route. Karl-Anthony Towns smoked a huge cigar and carried the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals trophy as fans screamed in delight as they battled for a glimpse of their heroes.

Brunson, who spoke with New York Governor Kathy Hochul before boarding his float, posed for pictures with his wife Ali and their young daughter Jordyn while his family celebrated alongside him.

'In the words of Jalen, I have no words,' said Sandra Brunson, the mother of the NBA Finals MVP and Knicks captain. 'It was all worth it. ' Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet greeted fans as he made his way to the start of the parade. Ben Stiller, who is making a documentary about the Knicks' success, shook hands with fans.

Fans went wild as their heroes passed on their floats with crowds stretching for miles. New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani gestured to fans alongside Knicks star OG Anunoby. Mike Brown sang 'Who Let The Dogs Out', while Mikal Bridges brought his dog, Sonny, along. Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson posed for a selfie with a fan before getting on his parade float.

Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee were also in attendance after being almost ever-present during the playoff run. Fellow Knicks superfans Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock also boarded a float along Broadway. Knicks icon Walt 'Clyde' Frazier was in the first car of the parade, leading the players up Broadway's iconic 'Canyon of Heroes' in a stylish convertible wearing his championship rings.

Frazier won the NBA title in 1970 and 1973 but never got the parade he deserved. Head coach Mike Brown sang 'Who Let The Dogs Out' in a wild moment before they had even boarded the floats and the Knicks' billionaire owner James Dolan fist pumped with the crowd. Mikal Bridges brought his dog Sonny, an eight-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, along for the ride and carried a video camera with him to ensure he could soak up the remarkable day.

Anunoby, who scored the go-ahead basket in Game 4 on a tip-in with 1.2 seconds left, left his float to interact with fans, holding the NBA Cup in-season championship trophy in one hand and a bottle of Patron tequila in the other. Anunoby welcomed New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani onto his float during the early stages of the parade. Mamdani, a passionate Knicks fans, was also caught on camera dancing with Towns.

The Knicks' victory - after a 53-year drought - has electrified New Yorkers in recent weeks, and Mamdani predicted that the parade might be one of the biggest in the city's history. The NYPD announced that all the viewing pens along the route were full less than three hours before the procession started, packed by thousands of fans who flooded into the city last night and in the early hours.

Alicia Keys, the singer who collaborated with Jay-Z on the New York-loving 2009 hit 'Empire State of Mind,' performed at the special City Hall ceremony where Mamdani gave the Knicks roster the keys to the city. Police deployed 10,000 officers to secure the event, which followed chaotic street celebrations and some violence during the Knicks' run to victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The Fire Department said at least nine people were taken to hospitals but didn't immediately respond to a request for more details.

'We want people to enjoy this moment,' Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a planning meeting Wednesday, 'but public safety comes first. ' Some 650 sanitation workers have been assigned to clean up what could be tens of thousands of pounds of debris, if recent history is any guide. Thousands of fans slept rough on the streets overnight to get the best viewing spots, while millions more have descended on the city to get a glimpse of their heroes





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York Knicks NBA Championship Ticker-Tape Parade Jalen Brunson Manhattan Celebration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots college bosses slammed after spending £14,000 on New York tripThe EIS took aim at the City of Glasgow College for spending thousands so bosses could jet out to attend the 2026 Tartan Week without resolving an industrial dispute.

Read more »

Chaos at New York Knicks NBA parade as thousands trapped in NYC subway stationScreaming fans were heard shouting 'we can't get out' as thousands were trapped in a subway station

Read more »

ITV's New York World Cup Studio Batters in Windy ConditionsITV's acclaimed rooftop World Cup studio in Brooklyn faces windy disruptions, with gusts causing flapping clothing and clattering noises during live broadcasts, prompting social media commentary and raising questions about the viability of the open-air set.

Read more »

Ivanka Trump's Son Spotted at Knicks Parade Amid ChaosIvanka Trump's youngest son, Theodore, was spotted at the New York Knicks parade, which was marred by chaos and anarchy as thousands of fans were locked out of the team's NBA title parade. The scene in Manhattan on Thursday was crazy, after furious New York Knicks fans were locked out of the team's NBA title parade despite waiting through the night to secure their spot.

Read more »