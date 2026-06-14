New York Knicks End 53-Year Drought with NBA Championship, Celebrate with Champagne and Celebrities

The New York Knicks have won their first NBA title since 1973, sparking city-wide celebrations. Finals MVP Jalen Brunson led locker room festivities with champagne, cigars, and music, joined by celebrities like Timothée Chalamet. The team will return to New York for a historic ticker-tape parade.

The New York Knicks celebrated their first NBA championship in 53 years after clinching the title in San Antonio. The victory sparked wild celebrations both in Texas and back in New York City, where fans filled the streets.

In the locker room at the Frost Bank Center, players drenched the Larry O'Brien Trophy with champagne, sang along to Jay-Z's 'Empire State of Mind,' and smoked cigars. Finals MVP Jalen Brunson led the festivities, spraying champagne on teammates and staff. Guard Jose Alvarado, a Brooklyn native, live-streamed the party on Instagram, expressing his disbelief at earning a ring.

Celebrities and die-hard Knicks fans like Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller were also present, with Chalamet getting doused in champagne and joking about needing a stunt double. Guard Tyler Kolek, who didn't play in the Finals, quipped that he 'got an A on the group project.

' Josh Hart declared on X that he should now be addressed as 'CHAMP. ' After the locker room party, the team flew back to New York, arriving at Westchester County Airport early in the morning. Brunson took over the team's social media to announce their return in a sing-song voice. The city will honor the champions with a historic ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, the first such parade in franchise history





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Knicks NBA Finals Championship Jalen Brunson New York Ticker-Tape Parade Timothée Chalamet

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