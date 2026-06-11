New York Knicks Fans Believe Lucky Bag is Reason for Winning Streak

Fans are convinced that the New York Knicks are winning games because of an unconventional lucky charm. Jordyn Woods, the influencer fiancée of center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns, has been carrying a Woods by Jordyn's Tux Clutch Mini in Orange Ostrich ($125) to every winning game.

Fans are convinced that the New York Knicks are winning games because of an unconventional lucky charm . Center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns has been engaged to his influencer fiancée Jordyn Woods since he proposed on Christmas Day in 2025 after five years of dating.

Woods has been sitting courtside, showing off her enviable WAG style at New York Knicks games. More importantly, Woods began carrying an accessory that seems to be a lucky charm for the New York basketball team. Woods has brought her Woods by Jordyn's Tux Clutch Mini in Orange Ostrich ($125) to every winning game. As for the one finals game where she was forced to ditch the bag?

The Knicks lost. For game three of the NBA Finals on Monday night, security was high as President Trump attended the game, leading to the Secret Service banning bags in Madison Square Garden. The bag ban meant that Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods could not get her purse into MSG for the first time. Woods had previously carried the 'summer citrus' handbag during every game of the Knicks' 13-game winning streak.

Jordyn Woods has brought her Woods by Jordyn's Tux Clutch Mini in Orange Ostrich ($125) to every winning Knicks game, leading fans to believe it's the team's lucky charm. During game three of the finals, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Knicks 115 to 111 - and many fans thought the bag ban was to blame. One fan tweeted, 'Knicks lost cause Jordyn Woods wasn't able to take her purse.

' Another wrote on X: 'Just found out Jordyn Woods has a lucky bag that apparently helps the Knicks win. ' Woods, 28, was previously famous for her friendship with Kylie Jenner. The pair met in middle school and became inseparable. They even lived together as Woods helped take care of Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

They had a dramatic friendship falling out seven years ago when Woods was embroiled in a love triangle with Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 34. At the time, Woods was 21. Since their friendship ended, the Los Angeles native has made a name for herself and started her own fashion brand, which is behind the bag. Woods previously told Vogue that she created a sample of the Tux Clutch Mini specifically for the playoffs.

'I wore it for game one during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then we've kept winning, so now it's officially become the lucky bag,' Woods said, explaining how it became a must-bring. 'It's gotten to the point where if people don't see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine, so let's just say the bag isn't leaving my side anytime soon.

' Woods was spotted toting her lucky bag at Madison Square Garden for the conference finals in May 2026. The model brought her bag to MSG when they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in October 2025. Woods was unable to bring her bag to game three, but she was able to make the same fabric into orange ostrich sandals, joking on Instagram, 'One guy's not stopping the show.

' Once her bag was back, the Knicks staged a historic game four comeback against the Spurs on Wednesday night and are now only one win away from the title. Fans are convinced that Woods bringing her bag back is the reason for the triumphant surprise win, creating memes of Towns dunking with her bag instead of a basketball. On X, fans said she must bring the bag to game five.

One supporter wrote, 'The best part of sports is millions of people around the world believing that their superstition is the deciding factor in their team's success.

' Her 11 million Instagram followers echoed the sentiment. 'The bag came back, and so did the winnnnn!!! ' one applauded





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York Knicks Lucky Charm Jordyn Woods Karl-Anthony Towns Fashion Brand Tiktok Grwms WAG Style Conference Finals NBA Finals President Trump Secret Service Madison Square Garden San Antonio Spurs Cleveland Cavaliers Orange Ostrich Sandals Superstition Deciding Factor Wins Memes Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Booed at NBA Finals in New YorkPresident Trump becomes first sitting US president to attend NBA Finals, greeted with loud boos at Madison Square Garden.

Read more »

NBA Finals 2026: New York Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs in record comebackNBA legend Charles Barkley brands the San Antonio Spurs 'the dumbest basketball team in the history of civilisation' after the New York Knicks move 3-1 ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.

Read more »

New York is an Ell of a town and a real powerhouse for women’s sportOne of the key players at Brooklyn-based WNBA team NY Liberty never speaks publicly and has little in the way of basketball ability, yet is followed by a quarter of a million people.

Read more »

Taylor Swift attends New York Knicks game to support husbandTaylor Swift is making an early trip to her rumored Madison Square Garden wedding venue on Wednesday night to cheer on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. She'll be going 'with friends' to the big game against San Antonio Spurs - a day after appearing on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the Toy Story 5 premiere, for which she has written a new song.

Read more »