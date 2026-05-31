New Yorkers Can Get Free Apartment Cleanings, But There's a Hidden Price

New Yorkers can get their apartments cleaned for free, but there's a hidden price they might not be willing to pay. The free cleanings provided by the tech startup Shift can handle everything from bathroom scrubbing to organizing shoes. However, these professional cleaners will be multitasking: They record everything they're doing to train AI.

New Yorkers can get their apartments cleaned for free, but there's a hidden price they might not be willing to pay. The free cleanings provided by the tech startup Shift can handle everything from bathroom scrubbing to organizing shoes.

However, these professional cleaners will be multitasking: They record everything they're doing to train AI. Shift claims it connects New Yorkers with free, trusted professional house cleaners in exchange for recording first-person cleaning footage in their apartments to help train household robots. The company plans to use the footage to teach AI how humans perform everyday tasks. Names, faces or other personal information will be made anonymous, with any sensitive details blurred before it's used for training.

This real-world data is needed for AI to progress and can't really be recreated without spending money. Shift's solution is to spend that money to hire professional cleanings that will gather data about how they do household chores.

First, it needs houses and apartments to clean. Shift claims it operates in over 15 countries and is now introducing its free cleaning service in New York City. Shift's offer includes services ranging from laundry folding to fridge organization to bathroom scrubbing. The book a free cleaning link directs potential clients to enter their phone number, email address and home address, along with access instructions, before booking two hours-long cleaning session.

Even if the service is free, booking an appointment does require payment information, in case the client is not present when the cleaners arrive or if service is refused after they arrive. The company actually prefers if the home is very dirty for training purposes. In fact, more challenging cleaning environments can be especially useful. That said, cleaners may decline any specific task they are not comfortable performing.

The company posted the announcement on X, earning mixed reactions from social media users. While some begged the startup to expand the offer to other cities, some grew wary of the filming aspect. This is the beginning of how AI and tech are going to start directly affecting and improving our quality of life, one X user wrote. Another added that people are going to hate the company, but once robots start doing physical work, everyone gets rich.

A skeptical X user called Shift's idea insane, while some described it as a game-changer that actually helps families. Shift is only offering this cleaning service in New York, but some social media users are asking it be expanded to other US cities. The offer is the latest in a long string of companies luring everyday people into their AI training, including big names like Uber and LinkedIn.

While many of the AI training programs focus on white-collar work, but some, like Shift's, aim to prep tech for physical tasks. We are bridging the economy of today into the AI economy where all services, goods, and leisure will be affordable, and humanity will progress towards abundance, Shift said. The AI boom has even opened up a number of high-paying jobs related to the tech space.

AI tech managers, who earn over six-figure salaries, help companies implement AI tools, manage staff transitions and coordinate projects between technical teams and business leaders





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AI Training Shift Free Apartment Cleanings New York City Household Robots Physical Tasks AI Economy High-Paying Jobs

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