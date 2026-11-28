New Zealand defeated England 26-8 at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, avenging last week's record loss with tries from Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard and 16 points from Richie Mo'unga.

New Zealand defeated England 26-8 in the Nations Championship at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, avenging a record 25-point defeat to the same opposition at the same venue seven days earlier.

The victory, watched by 60,040 people, is the first by a southern hemisphere side in the Nations Championship finals weekend. England opened the scoring through a long-range Henry Slade penalty from halfway in the third minute. It proved to be their only points for more than 70 minutes as the All Blacks dominated in torrential rain. All Blacks No 8 Wallace Sititi barged over from close range in the first half, with Jordie Barrett providing a boost from behind.

Also read England vs New Zealand: Freddie Steward on starting shot

Cam Roigard then produced a stunning flying finish in the corner after a clever blind-side snipe, brushing aside opposite number Jack van Poortvliet. Fly-half Richie Mo'unga was impeccable off the tee, landing both conversions and four penalties for a personal haul of 16 points. His boot sent New Zealand into the break 10-3 ahead after a Tommy Freeman indiscretion allowed him to slot a penalty. England's discipline frayed under pressure.

Advertisement

New Zealand Dominate in Rain

Lock Alex Coles was sin-binned in the 33rd minute for a high tackle on Fabian Holland after failing to dip. Replacement back-row Henry Pollock was shown yellow for offside on 65 minutes, a repeat team penalty that ended any faint comeback hopes. England conceded 12 penalties in total. New Zealand lock Scott Barrett was also shown a late yellow card for repeat team penalties, but by then the result was secure.

England's defence was courageous at times, with Joe Heyes and Luke Cowan-Dickie holding up Anton Segner over the tryline. England head coach Steve Borthwick pulled his power-loaded bench, introducing George Martin among four replacements after Roigard's score, and Marcus Smith replaced Fin Smith at fly-half with more than 20 minutes to go.

However, England seemed caught between attacking via the boot or hand and made little impression. Marcus Smith's kicks rarely found his chasers, and his miserable afternoon ended with him slipping as he attempted to convert Jamie George's late try. Hooker Jamie George scored England's only try in the 75th minute from a rolling maul, but it was too little, too late.

England Struggle in Bad Weather

The conversion miss left England stuck in single digits for points for the first time in over three years, since August 2023. England came into the game as rare favourites after five successive victories and a 37-12 win over the same opponents seven days ago. But with conditions demanding close-quarters combat and tight discipline, New Zealand adapted far better.

Advertisement

The All Blacks brought more intent and venom to the gainline, with Jordie Barrett leading from the front and putting in a huge hit to stop Ben Earl. The match featured heated moments, including Ellis Genge going nose to nose with Ethan de Groot and later flattening his fellow loosehead with a massive hit. New Zealand vented their frustration in victory, with prop de Groot replicating Seb Atkinson's cut-throat celebration and Rieko Ioane barking in Van Poortvliet's face.

Before kick-off, after former captain Lewis Moody had been at the centre of the haka response last weekend, England replied to Ioane and his team-mates' challenge by marching up to halfway as one. New Zealand were uncharacteristically listless in defeat last week but showed far more intent this time. England's kick-chase, key to their winning run through 2025, was dusted off but risked broken field. When Van Poortvliet's 16th-minute box-kick bobbled loose, Ioane pounced and made a half-break.

New Zealand Secure Victory

New Zealand maintained momentum and Sititi shunted over from close range. England had opportunities that could have been a launchpad for a comeback, most notably when Freddie Steward went through but Freeman and Will Joseph were left waiting for a pass that never came. Grumbles swirled around the stadium as Marcus Smith played a game that seemed counter to his natural ball-in-hand instincts.

England will start their Six Nations campaign with a trip to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday February 5 at 8.10pm, followed by a meeting with defending champions France. New Zealand now enter their offseason and are not in action again until April 25 2027, when they face Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. England: Tries: George (75). Pens: Slade (3). New Zealand: Tries: Sititi, Roigard. Con: Mo'unga (2). Pens: Mo'unga (4).