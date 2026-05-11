Newborn Baby Girl Dies After Doctors Ignored Parental Concerns for C-Section

A newborn baby girl, Neha Rajesh, died after doctors dismissed her mother's pleas for a C-section due to an abnormal heart rate. Despite attempting a natural birth, the girl suffered brain injury and high blood pressure around her lungs. The hospital investigated, discovering multiple errors and the need for improvement in guidelines for care during pre-labour. Family and medical negligence solicitors have been hired to proceed with investigations.

A newborn baby girl died after doctors ignored her mother's pleas for a C-section which could have saved her life. Neha Rajesh, born by emergency caesarean section 13 hours later, suffered reduced oxygen to the brain and high blood pressure around her lungs.

Her mother, Divya Rajesh, 34, had begged doctors to perform the procedure hours earlier, fearing it was the safest way to deliver Neha. Despite their concerns, doctors dismissed her requests and continued with a natural birth. Neha later experienced a hypoxic brain injury and pulmonary hypertension, resulting in her death. The hospital and doctors were found guilty of 'multiple errors' including a lack of a plan and absence of holistic care.

This case highlights the importance of parental concerns being taken seriously, guidelines for early C-sections should be improved, and the need for support for families affected by medical negligence





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C-Section Medical Negligence Abnormal Heart Rate Brain Injury Pre-Labour Holistic Care Parental Concerns Support For Families Guidelines For Early C-Sections

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