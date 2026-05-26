Newborn Baby Rushed to Hospital After Motorway Crash, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Drink Driving

A Peugeot 308 crashed into the nearside barrier on the M50 between Junctions One and Two, then flipped onto its roof, causing a motorway crash. A newborn baby and a woman in her 30s were rushed to hospital for treatment, and a 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A newborn baby has been rushed to hospital following a motorway crash - with a woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving . A Peugeot 308 smashed into the nearside barrier, then flipped onto its roof on the M50 between Junctions One and Two at 6.15am on Monday.

The female driver was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment while an eight-day-old baby had to be taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital - an hour's drive, about 50 miles away. The severity of their injuries is not yet known, and it is not clear whether the two are related. The 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information or dashcam footage they may have. Motorists were delayed for hours while police investigated the scene. The entire eastbound side of the motorway was shut between Junction Two for Ledbury and Junction One for Twyning. The westbound side was also stopped but was then released earlier.

One lane remained closed throughout the day because of the damage to the barrier at the scene, National Highways said. An eight-day-old baby and woman in her 30s were rushed to hospital after a car crashed into the barrier and flipped over here on the M50 this morning. A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: 'We are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M50 this morning (25 May), in which an eight-day-old baby was taken to hospital.

'At around 6.15am, a Peugeot 308 collided with the nearside barrier between Junctions 1 and 2 of the M50. 'The driver, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. An eight-day-old baby was also taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

'A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. 'We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it. 'Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Pickering by emailing paul.pickering@westmercia.police.uk' The Daily Mail has contacted the West Midlands Ambulance Service for an update on the baby's and the woman's injuries





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Motorway Crash Drink Driving Peugeot 308 M50 Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Children's Hospital West Mercia Police West Midlands Ambulance Service

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