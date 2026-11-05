Newcastle Defender Amar Dedic Investigated for Bow and Arrows Incident

Northumbria Police investigated Newcastle United and Bosnia defender Amar Dedic after a public report of him carrying a bow and arrows in Northumberland on Wednesday.

Newcastle United and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Amar Dedic became the subject of a significant law enforcement response in Northumberland on Wednesday following reports of him carrying a bow and arrows in a public area. The incident began shortly after 1:55 p.m. when a concerned member of the public observed Dedic and a friend transporting the weapon near a reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area.

Police Deployment and Interception Details

Northumbria Police deployed at least six police vehicles to the region in response to the initial report, highlighting the seriousness with which the authorities treated the sighting. Officers tracked the pair before intercepting their vehicle approximately seven miles away in the Darras Hall Estate. The rapid mobilization of resources underscored the potential security concerns raised by the public regarding the presence of a lethal weapon in the community.

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Legal Status and Recreational Use Findings

Following the interception, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and seized the bow and arrows. However, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police clarified that there was no threat to the public and that the equipment was being used for recreational purposes. This distinction is critical under UK law, where hunting animals or birds with a bow and arrow or crossbow is illegal, but possession for sport or target practice is permitted under specific conditions.

Club Staff and Teammate Reactions

The situation escalated slightly when Newcastle United goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former Magpies defender Paul Dummett arrived at the scene while police were speaking to Dedic. Their presence suggests close contact between the player and club support staff during the incident. While the video footage circulated online initially caused alarm, the immediate involvement of fellow football professionals helped contextualize the event as a misunderstanding rather than a malicious act.

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Ongoing Enquiries and Legal Clarifications

Northumbria Police confirmed in a statement that enquiries are ongoing to determine the full details of the event. The statement noted that the vehicle was stopped in the Darras Hall area and that the weapons were seized for examination. Authorities emphasized that while the items were removed from the scene, the initial assessment ruled out any immediate danger to the general public or the players involved.

Public Safety and Recreational Context

Reports indicate that Dedic and his friend were reportedly firing arrows in the countryside, although the specific targets remain unclear. The incident has sparked debate about public safety and the visibility of weapons in residential areas. Despite the initial alarm, the police conclusion that the activity was recreational provides a clear boundary between legal sporting engagement and unlawful conduct, reassuring locals that no criminal threat was identified during the interaction.