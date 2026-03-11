Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle under pressure after Everton defeat and fan boos

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is under growing pressure after a 1-0 home defeat by Everton left the club 13th in the Premier League and winless in 14 home league games without a clean sheet.

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is under increasing pressure after a 1-0 home defeat by Everton extended a miserable run and prompted boos from supporters at St James' Park.

The Magpies sit 13th in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone, after a fourth defeat in six top-flight games. The loss included a goalkeeping howler by Lukas Hornicek, a red card for substitute Jacob Ramsey and another blunt attacking performance. Hornicek allowed a routine shot to squirm under his body, letting Thierno Barry tap home the winner.

Also read Matthias Jaissle with statement of intent ahead of Everton match tonight

Jaissle said the winner should have been disallowed for a foul on Fabian Schar in the build-up, but he conceded his players had struggled to show the bravery required to get back into the game. I am not happy with the referee decision, he said. The result leaves Newcastle with a growing list of unwanted statistics.

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Newcastle's Defeat Stats and Clean Sheet Record

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their past 14 home league games, the longest such run in their league history. They have faced the most shots of any Premier League team this season, including 15 or more in seven of their nine top-flight matches. Newcastle managed just two shots on target against Everton, and only two of their efforts were on target. They have scored just once from their past 47 shots in all competitions.

They were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Hull City, who won at St James' Park. Jaissle said after the match: Big frustration, big disappointment. After a performance like that I can understand the reaction from the fans. That is the reality and I am responsible for that.

He added: It is not my first time as a manager in this situation. The only way is togetherness and showing unity. The German, who became the Premier League's second youngest coach in the summer, is just three months into a four-year contract. He arrived after successful spells in Saudi Arabia and Austria, and had win rates of 65, 67 and 70 per cent at his last three clubs.

Jaissle's Poor Win Rate and Fan Reaction

At Newcastle, he has won only 42 per cent of his 12 games in charge. Since going on a five-game unbeaten streak, form has been difficult to come by. Fans booed at half-time against Everton and again at full-time. The footage was pretty ugly.

Some might say it was simply extremely good defending from Everton, and it was. Jaissle fired shots at his players in his post-match press conference, saying they did not adhere to his match plan, which was not to play long balls. He said: There is big frustration and disappointment. We could not transfer what we saw in the week, training at a high level.

Since the start of the game, not much was seen. Unfortunately we could not deliver actually over the whole 90 minutes. It was not our game and our style of playing. He added: There are certain moments with not too much confidence, not only with the young lads but also with the more experienced ones.

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It is a difficult period. We also know you can only overcome that as a unit. We worked hard and it looked good but unfortunately we could not deliver. If you cannot deliver when it counts then you do not deserve to win.

Captain Dan Burn on Fan Frustration

Captain Dan Burn said: I have been a fan so I understand the frustrations when they are not getting what they are expecting. You can sense that nervousness in the ground. When you are not winning games there is always a lack of confidence. The fans were not happy.

That does not make it easy to build confidence when you are in that atmosphere. Between the boxes we do OK, but we are not ruthless enough going forward or defending our own box. Jaissle cut a forlorn figure at full-time as the autumn rain fell on St James' Park and the sound of boos rang out around him.

Eddie Howe Exit and Club Ambitions

It was always going to be a period of transition following Eddie Howe's exit after five years in charge, and the arrival of the 38-year-old Jaissle. Newcastle United chief executive David Hopkinson said he could put them in the debate about being the top club in the world by 2030. That now seems a long way off amid suggestions the ambitions of the club's Saudi Arabian owners, the Public Investment Fund, are running out of steam.

Bookmakers have Jaissle priced at 5/1 to be the next Premier League boss relieved of his duties, with the odds shortening after Monday night as the anger grows. Some may question whether his squad simply is not good enough, or whether they do not actually believe in the new manager's style. The finger-blaming would certainly suggest the latter, and Jaissle may not have too much longer to turn things around before the Newcastle owners make a change.