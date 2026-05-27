Newcastle Goalkeeper Nominated for Premier League Save of the Season

Newcastle United goalkeeper earns Premier League Save of the Season nomination for a stunning reflex save. Shortlist includes Aaron Ramsdale, William Osula's goal, and Kinsky. Alan Shearer questions Eddie Howe's future at Newcastle.

Newcastle United goalkeeper has earned a nomination for the Premier League Save of the Season award, recognizing his stunning reflex save during a crucial match.

The save, made against a top-six side, demonstrated exceptional athleticism and positioning, denying a goal that seemed certain. The goalkeeper's quick reactions and strong hands kept Newcastle in the game, earning praise from teammates and pundits alike. This nomination places him among the best goalkeepers in the league, highlighting a season of consistent performances. Among the other top contenders is Aaron Ramsdale's brilliant flying stop to prevent Joshua Zirkzee from scoring for Manchester United.

Ramsdale's save, made while fully airborne, showcased incredible reach and timing. Additionally, William Osula's impressive solo run and finish for Sheffield United has been celebrated; the 22-year-old surged down the right wing before cutting inside to curl a magnificent winner past Senne Lammens. The official shortlist comprises the nine monthly save winners, with the tenth being Kinsky's save in May for Tottenham Hotspur against Leeds United, a fingertip stop to deny a powerful header.

Meanwhile, Alan Shearer has been quizzed on whether Eddie Howe should remain as Newcastle manager next season. Speaking on a podcast, Shearer acknowledged Howe's achievements but questioned if the club has stalled under his leadership. Despite leading Newcastle to Champions League qualification last season, a mid-table finish this year has sparked debate. Shearer emphasized that the decision rests with the board and that stability is crucial for the club's long-term project.

The save nomination provides a positive note for Newcastle amid this uncertainty, reminding fans of the individual brilliance within the squad. As the season ends, the club faces important decisions that will shape its future direction





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