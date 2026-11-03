Newcastle Hospital Pays Settlement After Medical Errors Caused Stillbirth

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust admitted negligence after medical blunders at Royal Victoria Infirmary led to the stillbirth of Danielle Brown's baby, resulting in a settlement.

Danielle Brown received a leaflet instructing her to book a slot for childbirth after her unborn daughter died due to significant medical errors at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary. Ms. Brown, a thirty-one-year-old barista, attended the hospital on February 12, 2023, experiencing severe facial and limb swelling.

Medical Errors and Dismissal of Symptoms

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust admitted to a breach of duty, confirming that the stillbirth would not have occurred if standard care protocols had been followed. The trust accepted that Danielle Brown, who was seven months pregnant with her daughter Maisie, should not have been discharged after an initial consultation.

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Upon her first visit in February, a consultant obstetrician diagnosed Ms. Brown with pre-eclampsia and recommended she remain hospitalized due to concerns regarding the baby's heart rate. However, a different consultant reviewed her case and discharged her on February 14, 2023, despite the known risks.

The following day, Ms. Brown called the maternity unit in panic after suffering severe stomach cramps. A midwife on the phone dismissed her symptoms as likely being a stomach bug. When she arrived at the hospital in person, she faced a ninety-minute wait before a doctor could examine her. The doctor confirmed that the baby's heartbeat was no longer detectable.

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Distressing Aftermath and Hospital Apology

Despite the confirmed loss and her ongoing pre-eclampsia, Ms. Brown was sent home again. She stated that after the death was confirmed, staff handed her a booklet for bereaved parents and told her to book a slot for the delivery. She described the lack of compassion as deeply angering during a traumatic time.

On February 17, Ms. Brown endured a ten-hour labor to deliver her stillborn daughter. She recounted the silence in the room when Maisie was born and the clinical nature of the scan, where the screen was turned away. Although she and her partner Anthony Miller have since welcomed a son named Harrison, the loss remains a permanent part of their family history.

The Royal Victoria Infirmary's Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, Ian Joy, issued a formal apology. He acknowledged that the care provided fell short of the high standards the family expected and expressed deep regret for the distress caused.

Negligence Investigation and Settlement Terms

Ms. Brown, who has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression following the incident, instructed the medical negligence law firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate the circumstances. The firm pursued a claim against the hospital trust for the failures in assessment and patient safety.

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Following the investigation, the trust reached an undisclosed financial settlement with Ms. Brown. The agreement finalized the admission of liability, confirming that the hospital's failure to keep her in hospital directly contributed to the tragedy.

In response to the incident, Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust implemented new protocols. These include improved urgent assessment procedures for women presenting with unexpected symptoms and faster escalation processes when complications are suspected in maternity services.