A Newcastle Police officer issued a move-on direction after a bystander swore while defending a man at a light rail stop. The incident sparked outrage.

Fury has erupted in Newcastle after a New South Wales police officer issued a move-on direction to a bystander for using offensive language during a confrontation. The incident occurred at a light rail stop when the man attempted to defend another passenger who was being questioned by officers. The bystander claims he was intervening to ensure the man was treated fairly and was not armed.

The Knife Allegation And Initial Confrontation

The events began last Thursday while the bystander, who requested anonymity, was traveling from Maitland to Newcastle on the light rail network. He witnessed a female passenger report to the train driver that a man in her vicinity possessed a knife in his possession. The bystander stated that the accused man did not have a weapon and was subjected to multiple searches which confirmed his innocence.

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According to the witness, police officers then forcibly removed the man from the light rail at the Newcastle Interchange. The bystander claimed he intended to offer the man coffee and breakfast after disembarking but was compelled to intervene when he saw police dragging the man off the train and treating him harshly. He asserted that his primary goal was to verify the man was alright and to ensure procedural fairness.

Officer Issues Move-On Direction For Swearing

Video footage shared on Instagram by the bystander captures the moment an officer from Newcastle Police Transport Command dropped a card into the lap of the man being questioned. The bystander then intervened, shouting at the officer to stop throwing the card at the suspect. The bystander stated that he was defending the man to make sure he is alright and that police treat him fairly.

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The police officer questioned the bystander about his conduct, asking him to repeat his statement and confirming if he had used profanity. When the bystander admitted to swearing, the officer warned him that he could face charges. The officer subsequently issued a formal move-on direction, stating that the use of offensive language in a public place, specifically at a railway station, constituted an offense.

The officer explicitly told the bystander that failure to comply with the move-on direction would be a further offense. He demanded the man state his name and clarified that he should move on to avoid further escalation. The bystander responded by suggesting the officer might end up on social media looking foolish. The man who was originally being questioned urged the bystander to step back, advising that the less they spoke, the better it would be for everyone involved.

NSW Police Statement And Defense Of Actions

A NSW police spokesman confirmed that authorities were aware of the footage and provided context for the officer's actions. The department stated that officers were speaking with and searching a person following reports that the individual may have been in possession of a knife. They added that the suspect had allegedly threatened members of the public on the light rail network.

The police spokesperson explained that during the incident, a man wearing smart glasses approached the location and began recording police officers while they were carrying out their duties. The department noted that a direction was subsequently issued requiring the man to leave the area. They confirmed that the bystander complied with this order and left the scene without further incident.

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Bystander Apology And Social Media Backlash

The bystander expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation but acknowledged his own behavior was impulsive. He stated that while he felt he could have behaved differently, he had hoped for more respect from the officers involved. He admitted to insulting the officer's appearance in the video he posted and apologized for that specific action, attributing his reaction to being upset and letting emotions get the best of him.

Despite his frustration, the witness praised the second officer at the scene as reasonable. He claimed the older officer realized his intent was to keep the peace and ensure everything was above board. However, the bystander maintained that the initial move-on order was issued solely for swearing and that the police lacked common courtesy when interacting with the accused man.

Social media users have reacted strongly to the video, with many criticizing the police response as excessive. Commenters described the officer's actions as power tripping and labeled the behavior as extremely poor public service. One user stated that the cop is in the wrong, while another called the officer a serious problem. The incident has highlighted tensions regarding police conduct and the rights of bystanders to record public interactions.