Newcastle United announces its official Black Friday sale for the 2026-27 season kits. Discover exclusive discounts on replica shirts, training gear, and winter apparel for fans.

Newcastle United has officially confirmed that its annual Black Friday sale will open to the general public on 20 November. This limited-time event offers supporters the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise at discounted rates as the club prepares for the upcoming football season.

Newcastle United Black Friday Sale Launch Date

The official Black Friday sale for Newcastle United merchandise begins precisely on 20 November. This date marks the opening of the club's online store to all fans, not just members or priority tiers, allowing anyone to access the seasonal reductions. The event is timed to coincide with the global shopping festival, providing a significant window for supporters to acquire team gear at lower prices.

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This announcement ensures that the Toon Army can plan their purchases around a specific calendar date. The club has structured the sale to maximize accessibility for international and local fans alike. Customers should prepare their digital wishlists in advance to ensure they secure high-demand items before inventory levels drop. The 20 November start time is critical for those hoping to snag the most sought-after pieces from the 2026-27 collection.

2026-27 Home Kit Design and Features

The centerpiece of the sale is the Newcastle United home kit for the 2026-27 season, which introduces a bold reinterpretation of the club's classic black and white stripes. This new design features a disrupted pattern that breaks away from traditional uniformity while maintaining the team's iconic aesthetic. The jersey includes energetic pops of color, specifically striking blue detailing around the crew collar.

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Further design elements include the adidas three stripes, which are integrated into the blue accents to create a cohesive look. The club's symbolic magpie iconography is prominently printed on the neck of the shirt, reinforcing brand identity. This home kit represents a future-thinking approach to football apparel, blending heritage with modern progressive design language. Fans purchasing during the Black Friday event will have access to this specific reimagined style.

Third Kit and Goalkeeper Shirt Variants

Alongside the home kit, the Newcastle United 2026-27 third kit offers a minimalist alternative anchored by a light pastel shade officially designated as 'Fresh Lilac'. This jersey moves away from bold graphic patterns, opting instead for a clean light purple base. The design is accented by contrasting deep purple details across the V-neck collar, sleeve cuffs, and adidas three stripes.

The monochrome club crest completes the minimalist aesthetic of the third shirt. For goalkeepers, the Newcastle United adidas 2026-27 Green Goalkeeper Shirt is available in a bold green colorway. This specific kit mirrors the on-pitch performance look while combining adidas heritage with modern technical features. Both the third kit and goalkeeper shirt are part of the broader merchandise lineup available during the sale period.

Essential Training and Lifestyle Apparel

Beyond matchday jerseys, the sale includes the Newcastle United DNA T-Shirt, an everyday essential for devoted fans. This classic black and white tee features an embroidered club crest over the heart, embodying the Magpies' spirit. Additionally, the Newcastle United adidas Stadium Track Top brings back archive graphics from 1994, reimagined in club colors to blend heritage with contemporary style.

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The Newcastle United adidas 2026-27 Navy Pre-Match Shirt is designed to bring energy to every warm-up, featuring bold graphic prints and club-inspired detailing. For cooler weather, the Newcastle United Men's Essentials Range Green 1/4 Zip Sweater offers a regular fit with a practical quarter-zip collar. The Newcastle United adidas 26/27 Tiro Travel Range provides streamlined silhouettes for away days, combining technical sportswear design with football fit.

Outerwear and Performance Wear Options

Completing the range are performance-oriented outerwear pieces such as the Newcastle United adidas 2026-27 Black Anthem Jacket. This sleek black layer is inspired by matchday tradition and is designed to show club pride on and off the pitch. The Newcastle United adidas Polo Shirt from the 26/27 Players Range offers versatile comfort for representing the club away from the stadium.

Stocking up on winter training gear during this sale allows fans to sort out Christmas shopping early for the Geordie in their lives. The combination of replica shirts, training tops, and winter essentials creates a comprehensive wardrobe update. Supporters are encouraged to check the specific availability of each item as sales tend to move quickly after the 20 November launch.