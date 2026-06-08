Newcastle United Eye Levante Striker Etta Eyong as Summer Transfer Target

Newcastle United are reportedly targeting Levante's 22-year-old Cameroonian striker Etta Eyong, who has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs after a strong start to the La Liga season.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a summer move for Levante striker Etta Eyong , with the 22-year-old Cameroonian international emerging as one of La Liga 's most exciting young talents.

According to sources close to the player, Eyong is prioritising a switch to England and has already received approaches from two Premier League clubs. The Magpies, who have struggled for consistent goals this season, are in desperate need of a reliable forward to complement their attacking options. Eyong's potential arrival could provide the firepower necessary to elevate the team's performance, especially given the injury concerns and inconsistent form of their current strikers.

The 22-year-old joined Levante last season for around £2.5 million, making an immediate impact with seven La Liga goals so far this term. Despite a slowdown in the second half of the season, his breakthrough campaign has caught the attention of several top European clubs. Levante rejected a £26 million bid from CSKA Moscow in January after Eyong turned down the move, preferring to wait for an opportunity in England.

Reports indicate that Newcastle are monitoring the situation closely, with manager Eddie Howe keen to bolster his attacking ranks. Eyong's pace, physicality, and technical ability make him a strong fit for the Premier League, though questions remain about his readiness for the league's intensity. Eyong's own words reveal a grounded young player focused on his development.

'For now, I have to keep going with Levante and we'll see what happens,' he said in November. 'I try not to look at my phone too much, because my friends keep calling to tell me all the rumours about my future. I tell them, I don't know anything, I was just playing PlayStation. I'd much rather play Call of Duty, watch anime, or read history books than worry about speculation.

If I'm going to take a big step, it'll only happen if I work really hard.

' This maturity has impressed scouts, who see parallels between Eyong and Newcastle's Alexander Isak in terms of potential. Meanwhile, the emergence of young striker Osula at Newcastle has sparked comparisons to a young Isak, adding to the excitement around potential new signings. Should Eyong complete a move, he would join a squad with promising talents, though he must adapt quickly to English football's demands.

The summer window promises to be pivotal for Newcastle as they aim to build on their progress under Howe





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