Newcastle United Fans' Opinions on Current Season and Future Prospects

The article features responses from Newcastle United fans regarding their opinions on the current season, the upcoming 2026/27 Premier League season, and their hopes and expectations for the team.

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Please read ourWe wanted to get an overview of how Newcastle United fans are feeling at the moment. As one season ends though, thoughts immediately turn to what comes next, only 11 weeks to go until the 2026/27 Premier League kicks off. An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on their thoughts, with a busy summer ahead of us all.

Next up answering the questions is Wor Lass: Newcastle United fell from 5th to 12th in the Premier League, what percentage of the blame/responsibility would you attach to each of these? Newcastle United owners (not dealing properly with Isak situation, not having senior staff in place etc to help get summer 2025 transfers done etc) – 30%What rating out of 10 would you give each of the permanent summer 2025 signings for their contributions across the 2025/26 season and what are your hopes/expectations (if any) for each of them next season at Newcastle United?

Wissa was the biggest failure. He’s definitely a better player than he’s looked so far. Ironically, he only seemed to come alive in the final game of the season. I think the way our fans at the matches backed the players who were struggling was fantastic.

It depends on whether Eddie can get a tune out of Wissa and find the right position for Woltemade – and who else we lose. Our squad is so thin that any major player who goes (either full back, Tonali, Bruno, Joey) will need replacing. As it is, we need an accomplished striker, a midfield playmaker, a ball playing keeper and full back cover on both sides now that Tripps has gone.

I see keeper as top priority and would shell out for Trafford. Was it the correct decision to sell Anthony Gordon and how do you think he should be judged on his time at Newcastle United (and do you think he will prove a success at Barcelona)? Yes, I think the time was right. I really liked the lad and we’ll miss his energy and pace all over the pitch.

I’ve no idea if he was a bad apple, as some people maintain, but he was ready to leave so we’ve done well to get a decent price and settle things professionally. A big contrast to the Rat. For me, he goes down as one of the best players we’ve had in my time – on his day. He just loses out to the likes of Supermac, Ginola and Robert due to his inconsistency in front of goal.

I wish him luck at Barcelona and expect him to become a major player in La Liga, especially as Andoni Goikoetxea isn’t around any more! I’m a bit sick of saying this but although our performance in the league has been disappointing this season, I think there are reasons for that (we all know what they are and we’ve flogged them to death in recent weeks) and, in my opinion, Eddie has earned the right to try and sort things out.

It’s make or break time for Eddie and the owners. From my perspective, they’ll either prove me right to back Eddie or leave me disappointed. I’m hoping that we buy well in the window and Eddie finds a way to get the best out of our current squad – whichever ones that stick with us! The Newcastle United owners refused to sell Alexander Isak across summer 2025, only to then do so on deadline day.

If they had carried out their reported intention to make him stay and the window had closed with Isak still at the club (plus Wissa and/or Woltemade not signed), how do you predict things would have then turned out for Alexander Isak and Newcastle United (Would he have still refused to train and play? How would Newcastle’s season have turned out? etc etc)?

My impression is that the Rat had spat his dummy so far out it had fallen down a drain cover never to be found. He would have mouldered away on the background and probably pulled a muscle getting his wad out of the local ATM. He will have refused to train with the youngsters and will most likely have taken legal action to stop the club picking on him.

He will definitely have got his mum to write a note to the papers claiming, “Everyone’s out of step except Wor Alex”! What do you predict will be the Newcastle United first choice eleven for the 2026/27 season and please put ‘new signing’ in any position where you think that will turn out to be the case.

Trafford (or other new player) / Tino (we may have been saved by his latest injury) / Thiaw / Botman / Hall / Tonali* / Bruno / Joey* / ??? *players most at threat from new signings ??? Up front is impossible to predict at this stage. Will we buy a new CF?

Will Eddie gat a tune out of Wissa and Elanga? Will he change the formation and accommodate Woltemade? Is Osula ready to become a regular starter or did he just have one of those Murphy/Miggy purple patches? If Barnes stays I’d start him as left winger. Absolutel





NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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