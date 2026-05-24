Newcastle United in pursuit of Osula as Aston Villa eye summer deal

Newcastle United are actively pursuing a deal for the 22-year-old striker, who has been in exceptional form since April. The Dane has become a key player for the Magpies, scoring five Premier League goals in recent weeks. His impressive performances have attracted interest from several clubs, including Everton, who were close to signing him in January. Aston Villa, despite their interest in Osula, face a challenge in securing his services due to Newcastle's strong desire to retain him.

Newcastle United are actively pursuing a deal for the 22-year-old striker, who has been in exceptional form since April. The Dane has become a key player for the Magpies, scoring five Premier League goals in recent weeks.

His impressive performances have attracted interest from several clubs, including Everton, who were close to signing him in January. Aston Villa, despite their interest in Osula, face a challenge in securing his services due to Newcastle's strong desire to retain him. The youngster's recent form suggests he could have achieved even greater goalscoring numbers had he been given more opportunities earlier in the season.

His impressive stats, including a high goals per 90 rate and a superior conversion rate compared to Ollie Watkins, make him a highly sought-after player. The success of Unai Emery's team in the Europa League, where they earned almost £40 million in prize money, has bolstered their financial resources and will allow them to make significant investments in the transfer market this summer.

With their Champions League qualification secured, Villa are eager to strengthen their squad and believe Osula would be a valuable addition. The young striker's impressive form and potential have made him a target for several clubs, but Newcastle's strong interest and the prospect of Champions League football could prove decisive in the transfer saga





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