Newcastle United needs to act fast to secure Jarrod Bowen before West Ham's relegation.

Newcastle United's business in the last transfer window was a failure, which has ultimately contributed to their disappointing campaign. With several players potentially leaving St James' Park, Newcastle needs to act fast to secure the signing of experienced winger Jarrod Bowen before West Ham's relegation. If not, it will be a missed opportunity for them, especially with their direct rivals relegation looming.

Eddie Howe’s side had a tough time against a battered and low Forest side following their 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Thursday. The hosts were fatigued and the result further showed Newcastle’s poor form in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen could be the perfect replacement for the struggling Jacob Murphy at Newcastle United on May 11. With Murphy struggling in his last game against Forest, Newcastle needs to up their interest in the West Ham star. If not, it would be a missed opportunity for them, especially with relegation looming for West Ham





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Newcastle United West Ham Jarrod Bowen Jacob Murphy Business In The Last Summer Transfer Window Relegation

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