Newcastle United Not Prioritizing Marcos Araujo Despite Strong Season

Uruguayan left-back Marcos Araujo is attracting Premier League interest, but Newcastle United are currently focused on strengthening other positions, while Sadio Mané is expected to seek a move away from his parent club.

Sporting CP's Marcos Araujo , a Uruguayan international, is attracting attention from several clubs, including Newcastle United , following a successful season where he contributed six goals and four assists in 43 appearances primarily from the left-back position.

However, despite his strong performances and international recognition, a move to Newcastle isn't currently a priority for the Premier League side. This stems from Sporting CP's inability to retain their Liga Portugal title, which has opened the door for potential departures, and Newcastle's focused recruitment strategy.

The Magpies, under Eddie Howe, are concentrating their efforts on strengthening different areas of the squad – specifically right-back, central midfield, and the forward line – making a left-back addition less urgent at this time. Newcastle's current stance is rooted in a broader ambition to continually improve both on and off the pitch at St James’ Park. Recent internal discussions, as highlighted by sources, have reaffirmed this commitment to sustained growth.

While Araujo impressed during encounters against Arsenal, showcasing his capabilities on a significant stage, the club's immediate needs lie elsewhere. The club's recent transfer activity has also influenced this decision. A disappointing summer window, marked by the arrivals of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa – both of whom failed to deliver the expected impact – has prompted a reassessment of their recruitment strategy.

This has led to a shift in focus towards addressing the more pressing issues within the squad, particularly the lack of consistent goalscoring. As a result, Eddie Howe has begun to integrate Will Osula more frequently into the first team, indicating a temporary solution while the club actively pursues a new centre-forward during the upcoming summer transfer window. The search for a prolific goalscorer has become a key objective for Newcastle.

Simultaneously, another player potentially on the move is Senegalese striker Sadio Mané. Currently on loan at Bayern Munich, where he has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances, Mané is expected to return to his parent club, West London, at the end of the season. He is anticipated to seek another transfer opportunity, potentially opening a pathway for other clubs to express interest.

While Mané’s situation is separate from Araujo’s, it underscores the dynamic nature of the transfer market and the constant search for quality players. Newcastle’s careful approach to recruitment, learning from past mistakes, suggests they will only pursue targets that align perfectly with their long-term vision and address specific needs within the squad.

The club’s focus remains on building a competitive team capable of challenging for top honors, and they are willing to be patient in their pursuit of the right players. Araujo, while a talented player, doesn’t currently fit into those immediate plans, despite the interest from other Premier League clubs who have been monitoring his progress





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