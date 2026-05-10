Newcastle United's European Hopes Despite Positive Results, Final Day Could Determine Qualification

A look at Newcastle United's position in the Premier League and their chances of securing a place in the Champions League next season after recent results.

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Please read our Newcastle United could still qualify for European football next season. The top five in the Premier League are guaranteed a place in the Champions League. The sixth placed team will also get a Champions League spot just so long as Aston Villa finish fifth AND win the Europa League. In six days time it is the FA Cup final (Saturday 16 May and a 3pm kick-off).

If Manchester City beat Chelsea at Wembley, the Europa League spot would then be passed on to seventh, with the eighth placed team getting a Conference League place. West Ham v Arsenal (4.30pm) When it comes to United’s European hopes, Saturday’s results were generally very positive.

Brentford and Fulham lost, the Mackems and Chelsea only a point each. and his players move up to tenth place with 48 points, one behind Chelsea and three points behind Brentford with two rounds of matches left to play. Newcastle face West Ham at home and Fulham away in their last two games. Brentford are home to Palace and then away at Liverpool





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