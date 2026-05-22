Newcastle United's Final Weekend Before Transfer Window Opens

The end of the 2025/26 season is approaching for Newcastle United. With the Premier League transfer window just two days away from opening, the focus shifts to the club's future, particularly with players like Anthony Gordon and Marco Silva potentially departing.

Former Spurs and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp discusses Newcastle United at the close of a grueling season. The final match of a 58-game season is approaching on Sunday, with Liverpool set to face Fulham.

Redknapp predicts a narrow 2-1 win for Newcastle, ensuring at least ten points from their final four matches, potentially securing a top-half finish, possibly even ninth. The summer ahead will be busy for Newcastle with transfers involving winger Anthony Gordon, who is rumored to be leaving for Bayern Munich





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Newcastle United Premier League Transfer Window Anthony Gordon Marco Silva Predictions 2026/27 Season

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