Newcastle United set to lose sponsorship deal with Sela, PIF plans for new stadium or redevelopment

Newcastle United will lose its £25 million a year sponsorship deal with Sela this summer.

Newcastle United is set to lose its front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Sela this summer, bringing an end to a two-year partnership worth £25million a year.

The Magpies agreed to a new deal with KNOX Hydration earlier this year to sponsor their training ground and sleeves on their training kits, which is part of their plan to challenge at the top end of the Premier League table and improve their transfer market capabilities. Football consultant Keith Wyness believes that Public Investment Fund (PIF) needs to step up their efforts in securing sponsorship deals, particularly global brands.

Wyness expressed his surprise and thought that PIF may have wanted a global brand over a Saudi sponsor, citing Sela's efforts to tap into the Saudi market since the PIF involvement. He hopes that the CEO of Newcastle will come up with a new plan to secure a global sponsorship deal in a challenging sponsorship market amidst betting changes.

The PIF's plans for sponsorship deals are also linked to their revenue growth strategies, with options to either build a new stadium or redevelop St James' Park to increase the capacity, with images suggesting a design similar to Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena. Newcastle has also recently purchased a significant portion of Leazes Terrace, which could point to the club's ambitions to expand the stadium.

PIF nhấn on the need to bring sponsorship into Newcastle to bolster the club's financial growth and competitiveness





footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Newcastle United Sela PIF Sponsorship Deal Stadium Redevelopment Premier League Transfer Market Football Sports Financial Growth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United Fans Elect Between Hull and Middlesbrough for PromotionNewcastle United fans have taken a vote on which team they would prefer to see promoted in the Championship over the weekend

Read more »

Newcastle United Fans Foodbank Raises £73,824 in Season DonationsNewcastle United Fans Foodbank collected £73,824 in donations before matches in the 2025/26 season, with supporters donating £3,126.86 at the final home match against West Ham.

Read more »

Rare Match Between Fulham v Newcastle United: A Statistical Battle Between Two Former Premier League RivalsA thrilling, yet potentially decisive, Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United on the final day of the season at Craven Cottage. Commentary on the historical statistics between the two former rivals, including their unbeaten streak at Craven Cottage and Newcastle United's official confirmation of Fabian Schar's situation.

Read more »

Newcastle United fans verdict after asked if want Hull City or Middlesbrough to be promotedAhead of Wembley and the play-off final, Newcastle United fans verdict after asked if want Hull City or Middlesbrough to be promoted.

Read more »