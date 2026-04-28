Newcastle United Set to Offload Yoane Wissa After Disappointing Season

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to sell Yoane Wissa this summer, just eight months after signing him for £55 million. The DR Congo international has struggled with injuries and limited playing time, leading the club to consider offloading him despite a significant financial loss. Manager Eddie Howe has shown support but remains uncertain about Wissa's future as Newcastle looks to rebalance their squad ahead of the next season.

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to offload Yoane Wissa this summer, marking a dramatic shift in strategy for a player who joined the club for a substantial £55 million fee just last year.

The DR Congo international, who inherited the prestigious No.9 shirt once worn by legends like Alan Shearer, has struggled to make a significant impact at St James' Park. His tenure has been marred by a series of fitness issues and tactical adjustments under manager Eddie Howe, leading to a disappointing return of just three goals in 24 appearances.

Wissa was signed from Brentford on deadline day in September as a replacement for Alexander Isak, who moved to Liverpool, but he has failed to replicate the form that made him a standout performer in west London. His season was further disrupted by a knee injury sustained while on international duty, delaying his competitive debut until December. Since then, he has found himself largely relegated to the bench, starting only one of Newcastle's last 16 fixtures.

The club now intends to actively explore selling Wissa during the upcoming summer transfer window, despite the significant financial loss it would incur. Wissa, who remains under a long-term contract, has expressed his desire to stay and fight for his place, but the club's hierarchy appears determined to move him on.

With Newcastle currently sitting 14th in the Premier League and facing a season without European football, the need to rebalance the squad and comply with financial regulations has become a priority. Manager Eddie Howe has publicly supported Wissa, acknowledging the challenges he has faced during his first year in the North East. Speaking ahead of the team's clash with Brighton, Howe noted that the stop-start nature of Wissa's season has made it difficult to assess his true quality.

The manager remains optimistic about the player's talent but has stopped short of guaranteeing his future at the club. Howe said: The most difficult part for Yoane is that he got back fit, there was a huge feeling inside of him that he wanted to rush back and show everybody how good he is, but we haven’t been able to train him in the way we normally would. It was very stop-start and we didn’t see the best of him.

I think a pre-season would really show the best of him. The pursuit of Wissa was a secondary option for Newcastle last summer after the club failed to secure primary targets such as Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike, and Jorgen Strand Larsen. The deal was finalized at the end of the transfer window without a sporting director or chief executive in place, a structural gap that has since been filled by David Hopkinson and Ross Wilson.

The new recruitment team is now looking to rectify what is increasingly viewed as an expensive panic buy. As the 2025-26 campaign draws to a close, the focus on Tyneside has shifted toward a comprehensive squad overhaul. The club is already evaluating new striker options to provide competition and reliable goalscoring.

For Wissa, the final games of the season may serve as a last chance to prove his worth, either to convince Howe he deserves another opportunity or to attract interest from other clubs





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