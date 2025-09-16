Newcastle United Stadium and Training Ground Updates: PIF's Cautious Approach

The Times explores the progress of Newcastle United's stadium and training ground projects, emphasizing the PIF's deliberate approach to decision-making and long-term vision.

An update has emerged regarding the plans for a new Newcastle United stadium and training ground . Despite rumors swirling since the Saudi Arabia PIF -led takeover four years ago, no concrete announcements have been made regarding these projects. However, a recent report by The Times suggests there is no cause for concern as the owners are proceeding cautiously and strategically.

Sources close to the PIF have indicated that this deliberate pace is characteristic of their approach, citing examples like the construction of the Public Investment Fund Tower in Riyadh, which cost £1 billion and took considerable time. Similarly, while Manchester City recently secured a significant sponsorship deal, the PIF's emphasis is on thorough assessment and long-term planning. The Times reports that for the new state-of-the-art training ground, two potential sites are under consideration: one near Newcastle Airport and another near Gosforth Park, both currently home to golf courses. An announcement regarding the chosen location and plans is anticipated by the end of the year, potentially in November or December. Regarding the larger stadium, an announcement is not expected until the new year at the earliest. The report further highlights the PIF's commitment to improving the existing training facilities, with more than £20 million already invested to address their inadequate state. The PIF has a dedicated team of staff focusing solely on Newcastle's affairs, and they have indicated a desire to showcase their learning and growth over the past four years.





