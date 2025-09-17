Newcastle United Under-19s to Face FC Barcelona in UEFA Youth League Opener

Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming UEFA Youth League match between Newcastle United Under-19s and FC Barcelona.

Newcastle United 's Under-19 team is gearing up for a highly anticipated clash against the reigning UEFA Youth League champions, FC Barcelona. The match, scheduled for Thursday, September 18th, at 3 PM local time, will take place at Whitley Park . Tickets for this exciting encounter are now on sale online and must be purchased in advance as there will be no sales at the gate.

The young Magpies have showcased impressive form this season, securing four wins and a draw in their five matches, including a thrilling 4-3 victory over Liverpool away from home on Saturday. The team's recent success has demonstrated the progress made within Newcastle United's Academy, which has seen significant investment in coaching, facilities, and the recruitment of young talent across the UK and internationally.The anticipation surrounding the match is palpable, as fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Newcastle's talented youngsters take on one of Europe's elite youth teams. With the team's current momentum and the exciting prospect of facing Barcelona, this UEFA Youth League opener promises to be a memorable event for all involved





