Newham Councillor Mehmood Mirza Demands Resident Action Against Fly-Tipping

Newham independent councillor Mehmood Mirza urges residents to use free bulky waste services and stop illegal dumping, citing the borough's history as London's filthiest.

Newham independent councillor Mehmood Mirza has publicly urged his constituents to take personal responsibility for street cleanliness following a surge in illegal waste dumping across the borough. The councillor shared an impassioned video on TikTok, standing before a pile of discarded household items to highlight the frustration felt by many residents and local officials regarding the persistent issue of fly-tipping.

Mirza Challenges Blame Culture on Council Services

Councillor Mirza, who serves as the leader of Newham Independents, the second largest party on the council, directly addressed residents by stating they cannot simply blame Newham Council for every municipal failure. He emphasized that the council has been fighting for six or seven years to secure free bulky waste collection services, yet many residents still choose to dump their trash illegally rather than utilizing available options.

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During the recording, Mirza picked up a fallen child's swing to demonstrate the types of items being left on pavements. He explained that residents can book up to six items for free collection online, a service provided three times a year. He insisted that individuals should complete their 'keyroll' process online to schedule these pickups, urging them to have some pride in their local environment instead of resorting to illegal dumping.

The councillor's intervention comes as he prepares to photograph the waste for official reporting to the council. Mirza highlighted that unlimited bulky waste collection is an ongoing goal, but in the meantime, residents have the means to dispose of large items legally without cost. He asked the community to report any observed fly-tipping incidents immediately to help authorities take action.

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Wall of Shame Initiative Rewards Resident Reports

Earlier this year, Newham Council launched a stringent enforcement campaign known as the 'Wall of Shame' to combat the borough's reputation for illegal dumping. In 2021, Newham was dubbed London's 'filthiest borough' after more than 160 fly-tipping incidents were reported in a single week, prompting the need for drastic measures to clean up residential streets.

The new initiative involves publishing CCTV footage of suspected offenders caught littering on local streets. To encourage community involvement, residents who identify their neighbours in these videos are now eligible for a cash reward of £100. This measure aims to make it significantly harder for fly-tippers to operate anonymously, leveraging local knowledge to identify and penalize those responsible.

Mayor of Newham Forhad Hussain reinforced this approach in a recent statement, declaring that fly-tipping has no place in the borough. He noted that residents have consistently communicated their desire for cleaner streets and stronger enforcement actions against those who illegally dump rubbish in their neighbourhoods.

Mirror Crackdown Efforts Across London Boroughs

Newham is not the only London borough grappling with this issue, as officials in Hillingdon have also expressed fury at residents who believe they can dump rubbish without consequences. Hillingdon Council identified a hotspot outside the car park for St Anselm's Church in Hayes, where bin bags have been regularly left by illegal dumpers, prompting the council to post photos of culprits on Facebook to gather public identification.

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Hillingdon announced a comprehensive fly-tipping crackdown last month, warning that offenders could face an immediate fine of up to £1,000 and possible prosecution. The council's anti-social behaviour team recently used its CCTV network to locate a Ford Iveco flatbed truck caught leaving waste on a residential road in Ickenham, leading to the vehicle's seizure and crushing on September 3.

Councillor Adam Bennett, Hillingdon Council's cabinet member for community, environment and enforcement, stated that the council will use every available enforcement power to hold responsible parties accountable. He emphasized that fly-tipping damages both the environment and communities, urging residents to dispose of waste responsibly and report incidents to help keep the borough clean.