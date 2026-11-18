Newlife's Market Drayton store hosts a Black Friday event with hidden gift cards up to £50. Shoppers find bargains while raising funds for disabled children's specialist equipment.

Newlife, the national charity dedicated to supporting disabled children, is launching a special Black Friday weekend campaign at its Market Drayton retail location. The organization is inviting the public to participate in a treasure hunt where hidden gift cards are concealed among discounted merchandise throughout the shop.

This initiative serves a dual purpose by offering shoppers significant savings during the post-Thanksgiving sales period while simultaneously raising vital funds. The event supports Newlife's mission to provide specialist equipment and essential support services for disabled children and their families across the entire United Kingdom.

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Hidden Gift Card Values And Discounts

Shoppers have the opportunity to discover one of five specific gift card values hidden within the store during the promotional period. The distribution includes one gift card worth £50, a single card valued at £25, three cards worth £10, and five cards worth £5. These rewards are distributed among the various bargain items available to customers.

In addition to the surprise gift cards, the Market Drayton store will feature substantial price reductions on its inventory. Discounts of up to 50 per cent are being applied to selected items throughout the duration of the Black Friday weekend event. This allows families to stretch their budgets further while purchasing necessary goods for the upcoming holiday season.

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Operational Details And Store Logistics

The retail location situated on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton will adjust its operating hours to accommodate the increased foot traffic during the sales event. The store opens its doors at 8am on Friday, November 27, marking the beginning of the promotional weekend. This early opening allows early birds to secure the best bargains before the crowds peak.

Discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected items will remain active until Monday, November 30, providing a four-day window for shopping. The store's schedule varies across the weekend to manage customer flow and operational efficiency. On Saturday, November 28, the shop remains open from 9am to 7pm to maximize engagement.

Sunday Closure And Monday Final Hours

Newlife's Market Drayton store will be completely closed on Sunday to allow staff to restock shelves and prepare for the final day of the sale. This brief hiatus ensures that the store remains well-organized and fully stocked for the remaining two days of the event. Customers planning their visits for Sunday must adjust their schedules accordingly.

The store reopens on Monday, November 30, from 9am to 5.30pm to conclude the Black Friday weekend promotions. This final operating period gives shoppers one last opportunity to take advantage of the 50 per cent discounts and search for the remaining hidden gift cards. The extended hours on Saturday and the final push on Monday aim to maximize fundraising potential.

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Fundraising Impact And Director Comments

Carole Simpson, who serves as Newlife's director of retail and sustainability, expressed enthusiasm about the Black Friday event and its potential impact. She noted that the initiative helps families manage rising living costs while providing them with high-quality goods. Simpson emphasized that all stock consists of brand new items donated by hundreds of well-known high-street retailers.

Every penny generated from sales during this weekend contributes directly to Newlife's provision of specialist equipment. This includes essential items such as specialist beds, buggies, wheelchairs, and car seats. These resources are critical for giving disabled children greater safety, freedom, and independence in their daily lives.

Simpson highlighted that Black Friday weekend is one of the most critical periods for Newlife's store network. The charity relies heavily on these events to fund its ongoing support services. The combination of discounted bargains and the treasure hunt mechanic creates an engaging experience that encourages community participation and charitable giving.