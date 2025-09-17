Newly Appointed Stormont Standards Commissioner Resigns After One Week

Mark McEwan, who was recently appointed Standards Commissioner at Stormont, has resigned after just one week to accept a position as Deputy Chief Constable of the Surrey Constabulary.

Stormont 's recently appointed Standards Commissioner has resigned after just one week in the position to take on a role as Deputy Chief Constable of the Surrey Constabulary . The Standards Commissioner is accountable for investigating complaints filed against MLAs and Ministers.

Mark McEwan, a veteran of 26 years in law enforcement, including service with the Metropolitan Police in London and most recently as Assistant Chief Constable with the PSNI before his retirement in 2024, was appointed to the Standards Commissioner position. His appointment by the Assembly Commission was approved by MLAs upon their return from summer recess on September 8th. However, Speaker Edwin Poots has notified MLAs that Mr. McEwan has stepped down immediately. \In a letter to MLAs, Speaker Edwin Poots stated, 'Last week the Assembly approved the appointment of Mark McEwan as the new Commissioner for Standards. Mr. McEwan has today informed the Clerk/ Chief Executive that he has been appointed as Deputy Chief Constable of the Surrey Constabulary and he has therefore stepped down as Commissioner of Standards with immediate effect as he prepares for his new role. The recent recruitment competition conducted by the Assembly Commission for the appointment of the Commissioner of Standards produced a list of appointable candidates. The Assembly Commission will now proceed through the necessary pre-appointment checks in the coming weeks to return to the Assembly to nominate a new Commissioner for Standards as soon as possible.' \Poots added, 'While the Assembly Commission would have preferred not to have to return to the Assembly on this matter so soon, this is a significant appointment for Mr. McEwan and I therefore wish him every success in his new role.





