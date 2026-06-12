Newlyweds Lose Unlicensed Mini Zoo in Devastating Fire: Only Baby Tortoise Survives

A Hertfordshire mini zoo housing exotic animals was destroyed by fire mere days after its owners, an unlicensed newlywed couple, got married. All animals perished except for one baby tortoise, while authorities launch investigations into licensing violations and the blaze's cause.

The owners of an unlicensed children's mini zoo , who had married just four days before their enterprise was destroyed by a massive fire, have been identified by the Daily Mail.

The Jungle Box, a soft play centre in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, which housed a variety of exotic animals, was the scene of the tragedy. The menagerie included meerkats, a 16-foot snake, owls, iguanas, and genets. The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, resulted in the death of all animals except for a single baby tortoise found alive amidst the wreckage.

East Hertfordshire Council has confirmed that the owners did not possess a licence to keep animals at the site. Officials sent a letter at the beginning of the month demanding an application, stating it marked the commencement of an investigation into the business's nature and its animal inhabitants to determine licensing requirements. Now, the Mail reveals the owners are Jade Webster, 35, and her new husband Paul Webster, 40, residents of Goffs Oak in Hertfordshire.

They opened The Jungle Box as a soft play centre in June of the previous year and had recently expanded to include an exotic pet area. Adding a layer of coincidence, Mrs. Webster also owns a tanning salon, The Tanning Box, in Goffs Oak, which suffered its own fire on July 5, 2024. That incident was investigated and ruled accidental, caused by a faulty sunbed.

Mr. Webster is a director for The Tanning Box and three other companies: Webster Scaffolding, Prestige Security London, and Prestige Security Hertfordshire. The wedding of Jade (maiden name Feldman) and Paul took place on Saturday at Gaynes Park, a historic estate barn venue in Epping. She expressed her joy on Facebook, calling it a day beyond dreams and just perfect. Hours later, her new husband's business burned down.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responded with a significant deployment of ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform. Their efforts successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other units within the Watermill Industrial Estate. No human injuries were reported as the building was unoccupied at the time. The intense fire produced a large volume of smoke, prompting authorities to advise nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed and necessitating local road closures.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Darren Cook praised the crews' professionalism and the efficient handling of emergency calls. The fire service has now launched an investigation to establish the exact cause of the destructive fire that claimed the lives of the centre's animal residents





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fire Mini Zoo Unlicensed Newlyweds Animals Died Tortoise Survivor Hertfordshire Licensing Investigation The Jungle Box

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