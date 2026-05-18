Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price face drama after brawl at Isle of Man wedding

After a lavish wedding where they received a £5million and a gypsy caravan, newlyweds Galicia Fury and Noah Price experienced drama after a brawl outside the wedding reception a few days into their honeymoon. A man arrested was held after the fight occurred, and exclusive photos have surfaced.

Newlywed Venezuela Fury and Noah Price arrived in Marbella for their sun-soaked honeymoon on Monday, after their lavish wedding over the weekend. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with boxer Noah, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man on Saturday, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train.

They made headlines with their extravagant wedding, during which they reportedly gifted them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. Taking to their Instagram Stories, Noah shared snaps of his new bride as the couple explored and basked in the sunshine and took in the views. He also posted a photo of their champagne and strawberries, despite Venezuela not being of legal age to drink, with the caption: 'Had worser Mondays'.

It comes amid reports Venezuela’s parents Tyson, 37, and Paris, 36, have reportedly gifted them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. The couple, who have an estimated £162 million net worth, are also said to have paid for their £30,000 honeymoon.

However, their honeymoon didn’t go off without a hitch. A man arrested was at the wedding reception and held after a brawl broke out. Exclusive pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show the man being bundled into a van just minutes after Venezuela and husband Noah Price had taken to the dance floor, at the Comis Hotel near Douglas on the Isle of Man.





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Newlyweds Galicia Fury Noah Price Isle Of Man Marital Drama Booze Brawl

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