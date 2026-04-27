Newport Councillor Apologizes for Discriminatory Remarks to Sri Lankan Call Handler

An independent councillor in Newport has been reprimanded for telling a call handler from Sri Lanka to 'speak English' during a phone call about fly-tipping. The council found her comments discriminatory and ordered her to undergo additional training.

A Newport City Council councillor has issued an apology after making derogatory remarks to a call handler from Sri Lanka during a phone call about a fly-tipping incident.

Janet Cleverly, an independent member of the council, was reprimanded for her comments, which were deemed discriminatory and humiliating. The incident occurred in August 2024 when Cleverly contacted the council's customer service line to report an environmental issue.

The call handler, who had only been in the role for four weeks after relocating to the UK from Sri Lanka in 2022, struggled to understand certain details, prompting Cleverly to interrupt and say, 'I'm sorry, can I speak to somebody who's speaking English?

' Later in the conversation, she repeated, 'Sorry? I can't understand anything you're saying. Speak English.

' The call handler, whose English was later assessed as fluent by a council monitoring officer, felt belittled and inferior following the exchange. Despite the handler not wishing to file a complaint, a customer services manager reviewed the call recording and raised concerns about Cleverly's tone, describing it as unnecessary and derogatory. An investigation concluded that her remarks were racially motivated, whether consciously or otherwise, and violated the council's code of conduct regarding equality, respect, and professional behavior.

Cleverly defended her actions, stating that the call had been frustrating and that she had many friends from black and minority ethnic backgrounds. However, she also expressed deep remorse, admitting she felt 'absolutely awful' about upsetting the handler. During a committee hearing, parts of which were held in private to protect the handler's identity, Cleverly admitted she was 'mortified' by her behavior. The panel found her guilty of breaching three areas of the council's code, including disreputable conduct.

While some colleagues, like Cllr Kevin Whitehead, argued that her comments stemmed from poor etiquette rather than racial intent, the ombudsman, Michelle Morris, determined that Cleverly's underlying motivation was irritation with the handler's speech. The council ultimately decided against suspending Cleverly but issued a formal censure and mandated additional training. Chairman Andrew Mitchell emphasized the panel's concern over the incident, noting that while Cleverly had shown contrition, her actions had caused significant distress.

The case highlights ongoing challenges in ensuring respectful communication in public service roles, particularly when dealing with diverse populations





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Newport City Council Discrimination Fly-Tipping Public Service Racial Bias

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