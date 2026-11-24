Newport Crown Court hears how a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed Lilly Jones 55 times in Duffryn Park and posted selfies shortly after the murder.

Newport Crown Court has heard allegations that a 14-year-old boy murdered Lilly Jones, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, in a secluded wooded area of Duffryn Park in Blaina, South Wales. The prosecution presented evidence that the suspect took a selfie poking his tongue out moments after stabbing the victim 55 times, following a dispute over his secret relationships.

Court Details The Fatal Confrontation

The court was told that Lilly Jones and the unnamed teenager began communicating in March when she was 13, eventually forming a relationship. Prosecutors allege the boy secretly dated another girl behind Lilly's back, a deception Lilly discovered while both girls were still in their early teens.

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Instead of becoming hostile, the two girls contacted each other and formed a friendship, planning to confront the boy about his duplicity. However, Lilly arranged to meet the boy first on Saturday, June 20, and never returned home after that meeting.

CCTV footage captured Lilly and the boy together in Blaina around 6.50pm that evening. The pair arrived at the scene in Duffryn Park, located approximately 500 yards from Lilly's home, around 6.53pm. Lilly had celebrated her 14th birthday the day before the incident.

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Digital Evidence And Timeline Of Events

Analysis of the boy's mobile phone revealed a gap in social media activity between 6.52pm and 8.16pm on June 20. The phone showed he was inactive during this critical window before heavy usage resumed, with the boy uploading two TikTok images at 8.16pm and 8.20pm.

At 8.40pm, the phone recorded a selfie of the boy poking his tongue out, a moment prosecutors argue occurred immediately after the attack. The boy reportedly returned home with mud on his clothes and damp trainers, updating his social media profile as he walked.

Two days after Lilly vanished, a witness discovered her body face down in the undergrowth of Duffryn Park. The witness noticed extensive stab wounds to her face, neck, back, and chest and immediately called 999, urging police to send as many officers as possible.

Defendant Denials And Police Encounters

When police officers attended the boy's residence the following day, bodyworn footage captured him claiming his arm scratches were from bushes while trying to retrieve a football. He initially denied meeting Lilly, but changed his story after officers presented him with CCTV footage of them walking together.

The boy told officers that Lilly wanted to show him an abandoned park and that he left her when she stopped on her phone to speak to another friend. He refused to allow his parents access to his phone when they questioned him about his whereabouts and the timeline of events.

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Text message exchanges shown in court revealed the other girl contacting the boy after Lilly was reported missing at 6.30pm. The girl asked if Lilly was with him, to which he replied he did not keep asking her out and denied knowing she was missing, stating he would call Lilly immediately.

Legal Proceedings And Next Steps

The trial continues at Newport Crown Court as the jury evaluates the digital and testimonial evidence. The boy cannot be named for legal reasons, but prosecutors have outlined a clear narrative of betrayal, confrontation, and subsequent concealment of the crime.

Witnesses and family members have described the tragedy of Lilly Jones, whose life was cut short following a series of teenage interactions that escalated fatally. The court proceedings aim to establish the full extent of the boy's involvement and intent during the hours leading to her death.

The case highlights the complex dynamics of teenage relationships and the severe legal consequences that can follow acts of violence. Prosecutors argue that the boy's actions and subsequent behavior, including the selfie and text messages, demonstrate a conscious effort to evade responsibility for the murder of Lilly Jones.