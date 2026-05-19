News about Prince William and Princess Kate Reducing Staff Sizes and Introducing New Puppy

This news text discusses the news text about Prince William and Princess Kate decreasing their staff sizes, a newly-made home they moved into, and the reduction in staff sizes hardly suitable to the home. It also highlights a rule they enforce on their family home and a puppy announcement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into their 'forever home', Forest Lodge , last November, but they are planning to reduce their staff sizes, as reported by a source close to them.

Prince William revealed another rule he and his wife Kate set in their family home to make their children more climate-conscious. They are teaching their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - to recycle, conserve water, and turn off lights when they leave the house. The future King already paid for the property and all necessary renovations, and they will need to pay rental money to live there.

It is believed that their agreement with the Crown Estate will see them pay the 'market rate' rental price for the property. Twenty-four years later, the value of the home is around £16 million. They also made a special mention of two important members of staff in King Charles's New Year Honours List





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Prince And Princess Of Wales Forest Lodge Staff Reduction Climate-Conscious Puppy Announcement

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