News from the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Inside the Cannes Film Festival, secrets are revealed, such as the extensive security measures, strict guest lists, and special rules for VIPs. The glamorous event attracts celebrities, the press, and paparazzi, leading to intense paparazzi scrutiny in the French town.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival looks like one big party with tons of glamour. But there are plenty of things that happen behind the scenes in the French town that no one knows about, actress Blanca Blanco told the Daily Mail.

One thing onlookers at home don't realize is that there is a massive amount of security with armed guards, police on horses and motorcycle cops. There is also a strict guest lists to get into the festival where badges are needed for entrance. Sometimes lines to get into the festival can take 10 hours for commoners; once inside a screening room no popcorn or candy is offered.

And the place is crowded with 40,000 visitors - many are not even in the festival - descending on the small town leaving hotel and restaurants packed to the gills. There are also different rules for VIPs, like private helicopter rides and roped off areas as well as five-star rooftop dinners and yacht parties. Getting to the Cannes Film Festival is a massive effort in itself.

All guests arriving at the festival must come by car - and never by foot, even if their hotel is across the street - to get onto the red carpet. ID badges must be checked as security is high. Armed guards can be seen everywhere and motorcycle cops going up and down the street at all times. Onlookers at home don't realize there is a massive amount of security.

One thing that happens during the event and often goes unnoticed is the strict guest list. People attending the festival must have a badge to enter. At times, lines can stretch for a day and a half, and no snacks like popcorn or candy are even allowed inside. Once inside the theater, people have to be hungry.

During the festival, people often go hungry because no food items are available. There are some other rules in place like cell phones not allowed on the carpet suppose to take a selfie, no snapping sneaky shots there are rules and enzymes there to make sure you're following them. As for food, restaurants and hotels are booked, no food is available inside the venue The Cannes Film Festival is chaotic and famous among visitors, stars, and paparazzi.

Celebrities are synonymous with the festival, and many of the most successful actresses, actors, directors, and paparazzi converge on the small town for the event. After the film, people are taken to extravagant parties where security is high. There is hysteria and chaos in the after parties because after party venues are often jam-packed. The press and the paparazzi are also rampant in town.

Cannes welcomes thousands of guests of the festival, celebrities, and the media, often equaling more than 40,000 visitors. La Croisette is a legendary, palm-lined seaside promenade in Cannes. Celebrities have fun exploring and enjoying their time at the festival





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