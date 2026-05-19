News Headlines

A collection of news articles and summaries in English, covering various topics such as weather, entertainment, politics, and science.

Britons have been told to prepare for hot weather this bank holiday weekend, with some parts of the country set to see temperatures rise as high as 28.

A couple pours a glass of wine on Jubilee beach, Southend in June. Yellow heat health alerts were issued by the Met Office. Some places could see a heatwave on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A heatwave is three days in a row with temperatures at a regional threshold.

Spring flowers bloom in St James’s Park as temperatures in the capital are set to surge as high as 25 Degrees Celsius in London. Weather warnings have been issued as Storm Barbara is expected to bring gale force winds and heavy showers to southern parts of the UK. Some parts of Scotland, Wales, and the west of England could see showers on Saturday. The south of England could get rain on Sunday.

South-westerly winds from the Atlantic have dominated at the start of this week. The wind from the south will bring warmer weather. A person struggles to hold onto their umbrella during strong wind in Birmingham.

An amber rain weather warning has been issued in parts of South Wales and the South West of England as the Met Office warned that some homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and potentially damaged, while some communities could be cut off due to flooded roads. Two women have alleged that they were raped during the filming of the show. A third has alleged a non-consensual sex act.

A second alleged that she was also raped by her husband. Channel 4’s removal of the show from its platforms follows an external review launched in April into the welfare of participants. The Conservative MP said the premise of the show was horrifying. Mice in urban areas are more aggressive than their counterparts in the countryside, scientists have discovered





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Britons Hot Weather Heat Health Alerts Heatwave Show Rape Allegations Devolution Of Powers Mice Urban Areas Aggressive

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